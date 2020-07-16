WATCH: Henry Cavill Builds a PC From Scratch, Shows Off ‘All the Parts’ (VIDEO)

In a new IGTV video, the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill, builds a brand-new computer from scratch with seductive tunes playing in the background.

Cavill has been making waves on Instagram throughout the coronavirus pandemic, uploading images of his trials with cooking and a long story about the horse he found outside his home. He’s now upped his game, uploading a five-minute video of him building a gaming computer.

In a struggle that is relatable for anyone who has built a PC at home, Cavill shows off the care it takes to attach a CPU correctly and shows off him taking the whole rig apart when he realized one of his RGB components was placed upside down.

Henry Cavill Built the Computer From Scratch

The IGTV video, which he captioned “All the parts. This kind of material isn’t for everyone…viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before,” Cavill wears a tank top while reading instruction manuals before finally getting the PC up and running.

The music cuts out multiple times, most notably when he’s placing the CPU and making sure he doesn’t bend any pins.

The first time he turns on the PC, however, he realized he made a mistake: the RGB CPU cooler he originally placed was upside down, and he’d have to take the whole rig apart and put it back together if he wanted it to show correctly through his computer case.

After taking it all apart and doing it all over again, he finally got the PC up and running and was able to get back into gaming.

Cavill Is Passionate About Video Games

Cavill already had a gaming PC, so it’s likely he just wanted an upgrade, and it’s also possible that this wasn’t his first time building a PC from scratch.

In an interview with GQ before The Witcher released on Netflix, Cavill said he likes gaming because it allows him to escape, which he can’t really do when he goes outside because there are people taking pictures of him all the time.

“At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect,” he told the outlet.

He also said his first experience with the franchise he’s now starring in was The Witcher 3, which he played multiple times on different difficulty settings.

Cavill grew up playing games like Delta Force and Half Life with his brothers, but he was playing more Warhammer at the time of the interview.

“There’s just something about those games that I find so satisfying,” he says. “There’s new DLCs coming out all the time and I’m looking forward to whatever the next one is.”

READ NEXT: Juliette Porter Called Out Alex Kompo’s ‘Blatant Racism’ After He Was Fired