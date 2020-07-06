Hilary Duff Pens Message to Nick Cordero’s Wife, Amanda Kloots

Actress Hilary Duff posted a note on Instagram to Nick Cordero’s wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots after the Broadway actor died on July 5 after battling the coronavirus. They had one child together, 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo. Cordero, who was 41 years old at the time of his death, was known for Broadway shows like Waitress and Rock of Ages. He also appeared on Blue Bloods.

Duff said she and her family had been praying for Kloots, Cordero and their son. Duff always talked about Coredo with husband Matt Koma and wished for his recovery.

Hey, Amanda. We were really praying for you guys. It was a constant conversation in our house… Seriously, if not every day, every other day we would talk about Nick and his progress and you and your baby and pray he would kick this thing’s ass. The positivity you have demonstrated has been fierce and fearless and seemed super human when I’m sure the struggle felt lonely and terrifying at times. The strength you have shone for Elvis is a beautiful, selfless quality that is hard to possess. Way to go mama. Bravo. I know you will keep smiling and carry your love for Nick and who he was throughout you and Elvis’ lifetime. I’m sorry for the sorrow… But just know that so many people personally or strangers now are sending you mountains of love.

Cordero Battled Coronavirus For 95 Days

Koots revealed Cordero died after fighting COVID-19 for 95 days. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning,” she wrote on July 5. “He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots added. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day.”

Kloots Provided Updates About Cordero’s Health Throughout His Battle

Cordero did not have any underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19. The fitness instructor shared almost weekly updates with her nearly 400,000 followers. Toward the end of Cordero’s battle, Kloots asked for prayers. “Here’s hoping for a good week,” she wrote. “Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer.”

She would also share some of the pictures she had of Cordero holding their baby. “Nick and Elvis. I would always find them like this. There’s nothing like a baby sleeping on your chest he would say,” she wrote on May 23. “I couldn’t agree more.”

