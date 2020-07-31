Hulu, August 2020: What Is New on Hulu? What’s Leaving?

A number of new TV shows and movies are joining the Hulu library in August 2020. There are also a large number of titles leaving at the end of the month.

Read on for the complete list of movies and shows you can watch on Hulu, beginning August 2020, and which you need to watch before they leave the streaming platform at the end of the month.

What Shows & Movies Are Coming to Hulu in August?

Throughout the month of August, a number of popular movies and TV show seasons are joining Hulu for subscribers of the platform to enjoy, including some Hulu original content. Here’s Hulu’s release schedule for the month of August:

August 1 – Monchhichi (Season 1B), The Pier (Seasons 1 & 2), UniKitty (Season 2B), 71, 3:10 to Yuma, A Good Woman, A Perfect Murder, Australia, The Brothers McMullen, Cats & Dogs, Child’s Play, City Slickers, City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, Company Business, Death at a Funeral, Elena Undone, Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Free Fall, Gayby, Hellraiser, Hurricane Bianca, Just Charlie, The Last Stand, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, Margin Call, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, My Best Friend’s Wedding, My Bloody Valentine, Pit Stop, Rain Man, Rustlers’ Rhapsody, Safe, The Saint, Sleeping with the Enemy, Sordid Lives, Spare Parts, Stanley & Iris, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Stuck On You, Top Gun, Ultraviolet, Up in the Air, Were the World Mine

August 2 – Shark vs. Surfer

August 3 – Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Ordinary Love

August 6 – The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 14), The Peanut Butter Falcon, Slay the Dragon

August 7 – The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”

August 10 – Lucky Day

August 11 – Alive and Kicking, Monster’s Ball

August 12 – Smile Down the Runway (Season 1, Episodes 1-12)

August 14 – Bernie the Dolphin 2

August 15 – A Crime to Remember (Season 4), Bake You Rich (Season 1), Caribbean Life (Season 16), Chopped (Season 40 & 41), Christina on the Coast (Season 1), Honeymoon Hunters International (Season 1), House Hunters International (Seasons 129-134), Island Life (Season 15), Mediterranean Life (Season 1), Murder in Paradise (Season 1), Naked and Afraid (Seasons 9 & 10), Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Season 6), Say Yes to the Dress (Season 17), Sword Art Online: Alicization (Season 1), Worst Bakers in America (Season 1), Worst Cooks in America (Season 16)

August 16 – Behind You

August 18 – The Cup

August 20 – Daffodils, Unacknowledged

August 21 – Find Me in Paris (Season 3)

August 22 – Love in the Time of Corona (new series on Freeform)

August 23 – Blindspot (Season 5)

August 24 – The Roads Not Taken

August 26 – Mom (Season 7)

August 28 – The Binge

August 31 – Casino Royale, Primal, Quantum of Solace, The Courier

What Movies & Shows Are Leaving Hulu in August?

There are multiple movies and shows leaving Hulu’s catalog in August. Luckily, however, they do not leave Hulu until the end of the month on August 31. Here are the shows you only have one month left to watch before Hulu lets them go:

3:10 to Yuma, The American President, Assassination Tango, Born to be Wild, Casino, Charlie Wilson’s War, Charlotte’s Web, Child’s Play, Cliffhanger, The Cookout, Crooked Hearts, Dave, Dirty Dancing, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Equilibrium, Fair Game, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Fun in Acapulco, Gorky Park, Happily N’Ever After, Happily N’Ever After 2, Hud, Incident at Loch Ness, Joyride, Liar, Liar, The Marine 3: Homefront, Molly, Moonstruck, Rain Man, Risky Business, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Scout, Sex Drive, Shirley Valentine, Starting Out in the Evening, Top Gun, Trade, The Whistle Blower, Wristcutters: A Love Story, The X-Files, Zardoz.

