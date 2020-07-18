‘I Had 2 Dollars’ Riddle: Answer to the Viral Puzzle Explained

A new form of an old riddle is making the rounds on social media. This riddle starts out by talking about someone who has two dollars and then continues with additional information. The riddle then asks how much money you have at the end. It’s actually trickier than you might think, and it’s pretty similar to another riddle that was circulating last month.

The riddle typically reads like this:

I had $2.00. My mom gave me $10.00 while my dad gave me $30.00. My aunt and uncle gave me $100.00. I had another $5.00. How much did I have?

If this sounds familiar, it’s because a very similar riddle was circulating in June, except that one started with your having $5 rather than $2.

Ready for the answer to the two-dollar riddle? Read on for more details.

Here’s the Answer

The answer is $7.

A common answer that people give is $147 because they try to add all the numbers presented in the riddle. $2 + 10 = $12. Then $12 + $30 = $42. Then $42 + $100 = $142. And finally, $142+$5 = $147. But that’s not the right answer.

As you know, most riddles have a trick and this one is no exception. They aren’t asking you how much money you have now. The riddle is asking: “How much money did I have?”

Because of this, you’ll need to look for both times in the riddle when the person said “I had,” rather than talking about money that was given to them.

In the very beginning, the riddle says: “I had $2.00.” It then later adds, “I had another $5.00.” Of course, 5+2=7. So you “had” $7, in addition to the money that was later given to you in the riddle.

Some people might suggest the answer is $2 since that’s what you started with when the riddle began. But the riddle later mentions that you had $5, and it doesn’t say you got that money later. So it’s safer to assume you started with $7, which is the traditionally accepted answer.

Of course, the answer would be different if the riddle ended with the question: “How much money do I have?” In that case, this really would have been just a simple math problem. But riddles are never that easy.

Additional Riddles You Might Enjoy

