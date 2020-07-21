Intervention Season 21 Premiere Date & Schedule: What Time Does it Air?

Intervention Season 21 premieres Monday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on A&E. The popular, Emmy-award winning reality series documents “people whose uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction and has devastated their family and friends,” according to the A&E description of the show.

Keep reading for details on the new season of Intervention, including the Season 21 schedule and a rundown of the plot and experts featured on the show:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 10 p.m. ET on A&E Network

New episodes of Intervention air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on A&E following the Season 21 premiere. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below, courtesy of the A&E schedule:

EPISODE 21.1, MELANIE: “Melanie was just eight months old when her dad committed suicide. Her mother’s subsequent trauma went untreated, and she struggled raising her three kids. Melanie, the youngest, suffered the most. She began acting out and getting in trouble to gain attention. When she was nine, she was diagnosed and medicated for ADHD. Then, at 14, Melanie was introduced to crack cocaine by an older boyfriend. She was instantly hooked and ended up in rehab at 15. Melanie got clean and turned things around, going back to school and becoming a Personal Support Worker – a vocation that she loved. At 19, shortly after a breakup, Melanie found out she was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend wanted no part of being a father. She loved her son and was a good mother but, four months after birth she became depressed and started using crack cocaine again. Now, five years later, Melanie is saddled with a severe addiction. Without an intervention, Melanie will lose custody of her son, or worse, her life. (airs July 20, 2020)

EPISODE 21.2, ROBIN: “From sports to academics, Robin was the apple of his parents’ eye. He did everything to impress them, even forgoing his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. Once in college, Robin soon learned the pressure of being perfect could be washed away with a few nice drinks. And he soon found he needed alcohol to get through the day. After hearing incessantly about his desire to become a pilot, Robin’s friend took the initiative and enrolled him in flight school – hoping that this might pull him out of his funk. Robin stopped drinking and became a successful pilot, eventually moving up to fly big commercial jets. But the stress of being away from his wife and children drove him back to drinking, and it didn’t take long before Robin’s problem was back on the radar, ultimately destroying his career and family. Robin’s parents and brothers believe the brilliant pilot is still in there somewhere, but without an intervention, they’re fearful that Robin may spiral to a horrible death.” (airs July 27, 2020)

EPISODE 21.3, CHELAN: “Chelan was a devoted wife and mother until the breakup of her marriage sent her spiraling into the world of prescription opioid abuse. Three short years later, Chelan is homeless, supporting a full-blown heroin addiction by working as a prostitute and is no longer allowed to see her three little boys. Her family is afraid that if they don’t intervene now, Chelan will lose her life to this gripping addiction.” (airs August 3, 2020)

Intervention First Aired in 2005 & Has Helped 156 People Get Clean

According to The Cinemaholic, Intervention has been airing for well over a decade, with the first season premiering as far back as March 6, 2005. In the years since, the network has aired more than 243 interventions and has seen helped 156 individuals get clean and live a life of sobriety.

Seven specialists are featured on the show, each bringing a unique perspective to the interventions, according to the press release for the series:

Jeff VanVonderen is a former pastor and alcoholic

Candy Finnigan specializes in counseling female addicts, especially addicted mothers

Donna Chavous is a former addict who became a sober coach

Ken Seeley is a former addict who founded Intervention 911

Sylvia Parsons, became an interventionist after being featured on the show herself

Heather Hayes is an expert on mental health issues and addictive disorders

Jim Reidy is a renowned interventionist who specializes in “connecting with the lost, bridging the gaps in family systems, and coaching families into long term recovery.”

New episodes of Intervention air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

