Will ‘Hamilton’ Be on Disney Plus After July 3? Yes

If you’re wondering if you’ll be able to watch Hamilton on Disney Plus after July 3, we have some great news for you. Hamilton will be streaming for a long time after it premieres on Friday.

Hamilton Will Be Available for a Long Time After July 3

Heavy reached out to a representative of Disney Plus to confirm that Hamilton will continue to be available after July 3. The representative let Heavy know that Hamilton will be available on Disney Plus for a long time and it’s not going away any time soon.

So that’s great news. Of course, you’ll likely want to watch Hamilton right away as soon as it releases. But you’ll be able to go back and rewatch the hit musical however many times you want while you’re sheltering in place from the coronavirus.

You Can Watch Starting at 3 AM Eastern on July 3

Hamilton will be available on Disney Plus starting at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 3, a representative of Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy. That is 12 a.m. Pacific, 2 a.m. Central, or 1 a.m. Mountain time in the United States.

Note that the timing on this isn’t always exact and sometimes it may post a little later on some devices. If you log into Disney+ and don’t see the new episode right at 3 a.m. Eastern, it should be there within about 30 minutes. In the past, previous Disney+ releases sometimes take a little time to show up on all devices.

Lin-Manuel Miranda said about this production: “It was an incredible privilege to be able to film the show. It’s rare when that happens, but it was important to document the communal experience.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Hamilton.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers. The 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical stars: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.”

