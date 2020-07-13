Heather Dubrow Talks Possible Real Housewives Return

Will Heather Dubrow ever return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? Well, according to Dubrow, never say never!

In a June 8, 2020, episode of the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Dubrow teased a possible return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. When asked about whether or not she would ever return to the show during the podcast episode, Dubrow responded, “Honestly, I would never say never, you just don’t know what life is gonna throw your way, or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don’t even know what that set of circumstances would look like.”

According to People, Dubrow joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast during Season 7. The cameras followed Dubrow, her husband Terry, and their four kids, Max, Nick, Collette, and Katarina. Dubrow exited the show right before Season 12 began.

The Dubrow’s Are Still Making Headlines In The Reality TV World

Even though Heather and Terry Dubrow are no longer on The Real Housewives of Orange County, they’re still making a splash in the reality TV world. According to Red Carpet Report, Heather and Terry Dubrow are serving as executive producers on a new show for E! Entertainment, called “The Seven Year Stitch.” The show will be hosted by the Dubrow’s, and it will follow “couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift.”

In an Instagram post from March 10, 2020, Dubrow advertised the new show with a casting call. The casting call read, “Are you married, engaged, or living together and have been a couple for 6-8 years? Does your relationship feel safe? Have you felt like you’re not your best self and your relationship is suffering for it?” The post also shared that chosen couples will have access to world-renowned plastic surgeons and nutritionists, as well as trainers and counselors. In another Instagram post, Dubrow officially announced the news and received support from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, who commented a string of clapping emojis.

Dubrow’s husband, Terry, currently stars on the show Botched, alongside Paul Nassif, who is the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Adrienne Maloof.

Dubrow Still Keeps In Touch With Her Former Castmates

In a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow revealed that she is still friends with some of her former Real Housewives of Orange County castmates. In the interview, when asked about the two exiting the show, Dubrow said, “Tamra is a dear friend of mine, I love Vicki, and they were both amazingly influential on the show. But sometimes, it is time for everyone to move on, and I am really excited to see what their next chapters are going to be.”

It also seems like Dubrow keeps in touch with former RHOC star, Meghan King-Edmonds, from the looks of her Instagram. In a June 21, 2020, Instagram photo, Dubrow posted a photo of the family from Father’s Day. In the comment section, Meghan King-Edmonds wrote, “Wow this is amazing!!!”

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Reacts To Daughter Coming Out As Bisexual