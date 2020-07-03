Pop Smoke was shot dead in the Hollywood Hills on February 19, 2020. He was 20 years old. There have been no arrests in his killing.

Around 4:30 a.m. on February 19, four men entered the house that the rapper had been renting in Los Angeles. The house was owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. One of those invaders shot Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, in the torso. Police arrived at the scene six minutes after the shooting took place. The rapper was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. TMZ reported in March 2020 that doctors at the hospital performed a thoracotomy, a procedure where the chest is opened. The site speculated that this was done in an attempt to remove bullets.

Pop Smoke is buried in Green-Wood Cemetary in his native Brooklyn, New York.

Pop Smoke’s Debut Album Dropped on July 3 to Positive Reviews

VideoVideo related to is pop smoke dead? yes, the rapper was shot on february 19 2020-07-03T09:58:16-04:00

On July 3, Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released to positive reviews. One review of the album remarked, “I will honestly play this album to my future children. It’s incredible. I’d been waiting all day for it to come out, I listened straight away.”

The New York Times reported on February 26 that the investigators looking into Pop Smoke’s murder didn’t know if the rapper was targeted as part of a robbery or if it was gang-related. Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet of the LAPD is quoted in the story as saying there was no evidence to suggest a gang from the East Coast to target Pop Smoke.

The Investigation Into Pop Smoke’s Death Has Stalled Due to Coronavirus

VideoVideo related to is pop smoke dead? yes, the rapper was shot on february 19 2020-07-03T09:58:16-04:00

TMZ reported in March 2020 that the investigation had stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement sources told the website that coronavirus had become the department’s top priority leaving less time to investigate murders and other crimes.

Charges Against the Late Rapper Over an Alleged Car Theft Were Dropped in April 2020

VideoVideo related to is pop smoke dead? yes, the rapper was shot on february 19 2020-07-03T09:58:16-04:00

In April 2020, it was reported that charges against the rapper involving allegations he transported a stolen Rolls Royce car across state lines were dropped. The car was used in one of Pop Smoke’s music videos.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School