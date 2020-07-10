WATCH: Jada & Will Smith Confirm August Alsina ‘Entanglement’

Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to The Red Table on Facebook Watch with Will Smith on July 10 where she confirmed her relationship with August Alsina. She revealed the relationship wasn’t cheating since she and Smith had amicably split.

In fact, they were in such a bad spot they both thought they were done with the relationship for good. Jada said on Red Table Talk she never put out a statement and said they specifically didn’t address the issue because it was a private matter, but after Alsina’s interview went viral she knew she had to bring herself to the table.

At first, she danced around the question, with Jada referring to the relationship as an “entanglement,” but after some nudging from Smith, she revealed that she and the singer were together. “It was a relationship, absolutely,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. Now, in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

One of the things the duo cleared up was the matter of Smith giving “permission” to Alsina. Jada said the only person who needed to give permission in the relationship was herself, but noted Alsina made that comment because he didn’t want to be perceived as a homewrecker.

Alsina Was ‘Really Sick’ When The Smiths Met Him, They Claimed

The Smiths said when they first met Alsina they offered him help, saying he was unhealthy. The Smiths’ relationship was also on the rocks, which led to Jada and Alsina sparking a relationship of their own.

“Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a different manner. I would definitely say we did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn’t possible,” she said. “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”

She also wanted to help Alsina when they met four years ago. They were just friends at the time and quickly became closer. “It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” she said.

Both stars claimed Alsina was “really sick” when they first met him.

Alsina Claimed Smith Gave Him His ‘Blessing’

During an interview with Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club, Alsina claimed he lost friends and opportunities because of his relationship with Jada, but he wanted people to know that Smith was OK with them being together.

“He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada],” he said. “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

