Are Jed & Jer Duggar Dating Anyone? Do They Have Girlfriends?

July 21’s episode of Counting On features 21-year-old Duggar twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “A Duggar Bachelor Pad,” teases, “Jessa and Ben go on their first road trip with three kids, hoping they don’t lose any kids along the way! Some of the Duggars go to the Bahamas to help after a hurricane. Jed and Jere show off their bachelor pad!”

Now that several of the Duggar children have gotten married and begun having children of their own, fans of the Duggars are constantly on the lookout for signs of more weddings and babies in the family’s near future.

Jedidiah Duggar Has Recently Been Linked to Lauren Caldwell

Since the end of 2019, fans of the Duggars have been speculating that Jed might be courting a woman named Lauren Caldwell. Caldwell and her family already have close ties to the Duggars – her older sister Kendra is married to Jed’s older brother Joseph. Cheatsheet.com notes that Duggar has been spotted spending time with the Caldwells, whose patriarch is the pastor at the church the Duggars attend.

While Jedidiah has not commented on the rumors that he is courting someone, fans believe that his relatively new Instagram account (he joined in October 2019) is a hint that marriage is coming soon for the Duggar son. On Counting On, Jedidiah has commented on courtship and marriage. OK! Magazine sites Duggar as telling his brothers “someone that loves the Lord and is very respectful to her parents,” later adding on-camera that he believes “It’s better to be happy and single than miserable and married.”

Joseph and Kendra Duggar were married in September 2017. The couple has two children together, Garrett and Addison.

New episodes of Counting On season 11 air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

READ NEXT: Sean Lowe’s Wife Dishes on Having Sex with Her Husband