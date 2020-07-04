Jenelle Evans Dismantles David Eason 88 Conspiracy Theory

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans dismantled a conspiracy theory about husband David Eason using the number 88 in his social media handles. Eason was born in 1988, which is why he picked the number. Some online users suggested the number 88 stood as a symbol for hate and white supremacy.

“David has 88 after his IG name because he was born in 1988, stop trying to start a stupid conspiracy,” she tweeted on July 3.

The following day, she enjoyed the Fourth of July with her kids. She shared pictures on Instagram, writing: “Don’t bother me.” Evans posted videos that showed her kids–Jace, Kaiser and Ensley–playing in the pool and getting ready to enjoy a seafood boil.

Eason Has a History of Hate Speech

Mhmmm… it’s not about this AT ALL! 😬 pic.twitter.com/xdzFWtoM8X — Jennius 🌀 (@MadLew) July 3, 2020

Not everyone was convinced with Evans’ explanation. Eason has a history of making hateful comments. He was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 after he allegedly posted homophobic tweets where he called gay and trans people “abominations.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People magazine at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans came to her husband’s defense. “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she told TMZ.

The former MTV reality star claimed her husband didn’t hate members of the LGBTQ community and issued an apology. “My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way,” she said. “We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Evans and Eason Have a Volatile Relationship

Things between the former MTV reality star seem to be better, but the couple, who married in 2017, has a history of fighting and making up. Like Eason, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after Eason admitted to shooting their dog, Nugget. At the time, Evans said she was going to leave Eason, but they later reconnected.

Most recently, Evans claimed she was going to leave Eason after he allegedly pistol-whipped one of her friends. The couple had a fight and she went to the home she shares with Eason on “The Land” to get some of her things. Eason confronted one of her male friends and allegedly hit him with a weapon. The North Carolina native was arrested on June 12 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicative threats, Us Weekly reported.

Eason told Celebernation he was defending himself after two men came to his house and tried to barge in. He is due in court on July 6.

I pushed back and he pushed me back, this other guy attacked me with my coat hanger I made out of Rail Road spikes that was hanging from my wall, he swang it over my head and I tried stopping it, that’s when the spikes went into my hand and hit my wrist and forearm, they could have killed me if one of those nails went into my head if I wouldn’t have blocked it, I have the right to protect myself against strangers who attack me in my own home.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Threatens ‘Teen Mom’ Stars with Lawyers