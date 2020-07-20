What Happened to Jenni Croft Since The Bachelor?

During the memorable Season 11 finale of The Bachelor, Bachelor Brad Womack chose neither of his two final women. Jenni Croft, one of the finalists, is married and has three young children now.

Womack went on to have another season of The Bachelor years later, and both episodes will be featured on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!.

Croft posted about the episode’s upcoming airtime on Instagram, writing, “Ahhhhhh guess what’s on MONDAY NIGHT? Yep you guessed it The Bachelor Season 11 & 13 throwing it back to the Best Seasons of ALL TIME! Please know I was obsessed with headbands, I cried, I laugh with my head thrown back and my mouth wide open and I LOVE THESE GIRLS!”

Read on to learn more about where Jenni Croft is now.

Jenni Croft Is Now Married With Children

Jenni Croft is now Jenni Croft Badolato. She married Dr. John Badolato, a cosmetic dentist, and they have three children together.

Croft often posts upgrades on her Instagram page, and judging from that, she has three young children, two boys, Gio and Taio, and one girl named Mia. She often posts family photos and pictures from adventures with her husband and her friends.

Croft now owns an online boutique called Pretty Chic Unique. The online-only boutique sells “tons of super cute, trendy, comfy clothes you’ll feel pretty in!” according to the Instagram description for the boutique. The page has not been updated since April, however, but the website for the boutique shows off plenty of options for people looking for trendy, comfortable clothes.

She also revealed to Reality Steve last year that she may be interested in trying out for the Arizona Cardinals dance team in the near future.

Croft Was One of the Finalists in Womack’s Season And Said She “Lost Respect” For Him

At the time of the first of Womack’s seasons, Jenni Croft was a 27-year-old Phoenix Suns dancer and stood out from the very beginning of the season. She was the second person to arrive in the limo, and she immediately started giggling before meeting Womack, who appeared to be hooked on her immediately.

Throughout the season, Croft seemed to be a front-runner as she and Womack continued to get closer. She told him she loved him following their fantasy suite date, and many fans thought she was a shoo-in as a winner.

When she met up with Womack for the final rose, though, she didn’t get what fans were suspecting. Instead, The Bachelor told her that she and her family were wonderful but he was looking for something more than what they had together.

“This is the reason why I was scared to tell you how I felt, and now I feel embarrassed for telling you,” he told her.

After the Final Rose, Croft admitted to host Chris Harrison that she “lost respect” for Womack, adding that he should have at least given one of the final two women a chance at a relationship in real life after the show.

