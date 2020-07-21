Investigators are ‘Confident’ They’ll Solve Jennifer Dulos’ Case & Are Still Actively Investigating

During tonight’s episode of Dateline NBC, which is titled “The Day Jennifer Disappeared,” lead investigator Sergeant Kenneth Ventresca opens up about the disappearance about Jennifer Dulos and discusses details of the case.

Dulos was last seen on May 29, 2019, when she was dropping her children off at school. She had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for later in the day in New York City, but she did not show up.

When police responded after friends reported her missing, they found blood in the garage of her home and recovered other evidence. Her ex-husband has since been charged with her murder.

Investigators Are Still Actively Investigating the Case

During the interview, Ventresca told Dateline NBC that police are still “actively” investigating Dulos’ disappearance.

“We still have a lot of stuff we are doing and I’m confident we are gonna find her,” he said.

Fotis Dulos was charged in connection with her murder in early 2020 but was released on a $6 million bond soon after.

According to ABC News, authorities say “Jennifer Dulos was killed at her home on May 24, 2019 between 8:05 a.m . and 10:25 a.m.” They believe she was bound with zip ties and put inside her own car. Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence.

Fotis Dulos was hospitalized in critical condition in January 2020 to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after he attempted suicide. He maintained his innocence up until his death.

ABC News reports he wrote a suicide note before attempting to kill himself, writing, “I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney.”

Since his death, a judge has granted a nolle prosequi to dismiss the murder charges against Dulos, acknowledging that the trial could not continue.

Troconis and the third suspect, Kent Mawhinney, have both been charged in connection with the case. The trials have been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Dulos’ Body Has Never Been Found

Dulos went missing on May 24, 2019 during a custody dispute with her estranged husband, but Fotis Dulos wasn’t arrested until January 2020, and Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found.

According to ABC News, investigators believe that Jennifer Dulos suffered a “serious physical assault,” which they say likely took place in her own garage where they found blood stains and spatter.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC News, authorities say that Jennifer Dulos was killed sometime between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. after she returned home from dropping her children off at school.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a man who matched the appearance of Fotis Dulos placing garbage bags “at over 30 locations along a more than four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue” in Hartford. They said that his then-girlfriend, Traconis, was with him in the pickup truck.

In the bags, they recovered clothing and other items with “blood-like stains.” The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Forensic Laboratory found that those stains contained Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

According to NBC News 4, a state warrant revealed “extensive DNA evidence, including Jennifer’s blood found in various locations and Dulos’ fingerprint on a garbage bag dumped in a trash receptacle in Hartford.”

The working theory at the time of Fotis Dulos’ arrest was that he waited before attacking his wife and then used zip ties to incapacitate her before putting her body in her SUB and driving to a nearby park.

