Jerry Taft Dead: TV Meteorologist Dies at Age 77

Former meteorologist Jerry Taft, who worked at ABC7 Chicago for over 30 years, has died at 77-years-old.

The Chicago station reported that Taft “died peacefully” Thursday night while surrounded by family members.

Taft began working for ABC7 in 1984 and retired in Januay 2018.

We are mourning the loss of Jerry Taft, who served as a meteorologist at ABC7 for 33 years. He was 77. https://t.co/awHmYfm2EA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 24, 2020

Colleagues and other broadcast personalities took to social media early Friday morning to share their tributes. His name is currently trending on Twitter.

“I had the privilege of working along side him for more than 20 years,” FOX 32 meteorologist Mike Caplan wrote on Facebook. “His infectious laugh and frequent giggles on air were legendary and endeared him to his audience and friends.”

Tracy Butler, the station’s current meteorologist, tweeted, “It is with a very heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear Jerry Taft with you. Jerry was instrumental in my coming to @ABC7Chicago. I can hear that laugh. Wow…I can hear that laugh. Miss you, pal. My deepest sympathy to his family.”

It is with a very heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear Jerry Taft with you. Jerry was instrumental in my coming to @ABC7Chicago I can hear that laugh. Wow…I can hear that laugh. Miss you, pal. My deepest sympathy to his family. pic.twitter.com/ZoQN91xvTL — Tracy Butler (@TracyButlerABC7) July 24, 2020

READ NEXT: Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dead: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Was 34