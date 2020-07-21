Jess More Says She and Rob Don’t Speak Anymore & She Is ‘Very Single’

This season on Below Deck Mediterranean, Jess More and Rob Westergaard’s relationship has been brought to the forefront. The drama has been slowly heating up throughout the past few episodes.

Early on in the season, the couple instantly hit it off and surprised viewers with their chemistry, and in one of the most recent episode of the show, chief stew Hannah Ferrier warned Jess that Rob was posting photos with another girl on his Instagram story and possibly already had a girlfriend.

Jess said that she would never date someone knowingly that had a girlfriend, and she did not see the actual picture that was posted until the episode aired.

Jess More and Rob Westergaard are No Longer Together

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Jess said she was attracted to Rob because he was “mysterious and quiet,” and she could tell there was a lot going on in his head. That doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing for the couple, though.

“I think with any or most boat relationships, it gets a little interesting, I think there will be a few, you know, hiccups, along the way,” she said, adding that this was her first “boatmance” and she has always been anti-crew relationships because of the complications that come along with them.

Jess added that when she found out about Rob possibly having a girlfriend back home, she was confused and wanted to find the truth while also building a relationship with him. It seems that that desire to build a relationship didn’t exactly work out for the couple because when asked where things stand now with Rob, Jess had a somewhat shocking admission.

“We don’t really communicate,” she replied, adding that Rob “has a really good heart, you know, deep down in there somewhere.”

“I wish him the best of luck, but I don’t think we’ll really be communicating in the future,” Jess concluded.

Jess said she isn’t seeing anyone at the moment and is “very single.”

Jess Did Not Know Rob Had a Girlfriend

While live-tweeting the show, Jess tweeted about getting her heart broken, writing “I don’t need another broken heart – Me #BelowDeckMed.”

When a fan responded to say that they lack sympathy if the relationship turned out badly due to Rob’s relationship status, Jess defended herself on Twitter and said she did not know Rob had a girlfriend.

“To clarify, everyone BUT ME knew he had a gf he swore to me he was just seeing someone casually (dating/nothing serious) I didn’t see the actual photo that was posted till the show aired…” she wrote.

Rob even said during the episode that he did not have a girlfriend at the time, saying, “There’s nothing going on. I would not do this if it were. It’s over.”

He went on to say that he broke off his relationship and said he would not be in a relationship if he was “gonna cheat on someone. Even though it’s like an open experience.”

“I KNOW I did nothing wrong and in fact had asked multiple times to know what the deal was, I was misled,” Jess tweeted about the situation.

Below Deck Med airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m.

