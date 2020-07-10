Jessica Simpson Posts Instagram Photo in Old Jeans Showing Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson posted a photo on Instagram wearing old jeans to highlight her dramatic weight loss. The picture shows Simpson looking extremely thin.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️🙌🏼🥳” she wrote in the caption with the picture. Here’s the post:

Simpson turned 40 years old on July 10, 2020.

People filled up the comment thread. Some people praised Simpson for the picture, but others weren’t so thrilled. “Omg looks like her head isn’t attached to her body. Scared me,” wrote one comment writer. “You and your closet are an inspiration!! 💥🎉” wrote another.

Other Instagram Posts Also Show Simpson’s Major Weight Loss

Simpson also looks a lot thinner in other photos recently posted to her Instagram page. One photo is an anniversary tribute to her husband. “Rric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore. Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋” she wrote with that picture.

In another photo, she wished her son, Ace, a happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7! This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good,” she wrote with that photo.

Another photo showed her in a bikini, wishing an end to her 30s.

Another photo referred to her getting her steps in.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health. 💪🏻” she wrote.

Simpson Has Struggled With Her Weight Throughout the Years & Recently Lost 100 Pounds

In May, Simpson revealed that she had lost a whopping 100 pounds, and she attributed it to getting in 14,000 steps per day.

Today reported that Simpson was making “small lifestyle changes” to take off weight since she had her third child in March 2019. Her trainer told the site she started out by walking 6,000 steps per day.

“It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That’s why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise,” her trainer, Harley Pasternak, told E! News.

She also tried to get seven hours of sleep per night and eats healthy. According to Today, she eats “three healthy, protein-packed meals a day and two snacks, such as almonds” every day but does have cheat meals throughout the week.

