What Jill Zarin Really Thinks About Kyle Richards’ Marriage

It looks like former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin has some marriage advice for current Real Housewives star, Kyle Richards.

In a June 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Zarin said that being on The Real Housewives isn’t good for any relationship. Of Kyle Richard’s marriage, Zarin said, “And Kyle [Richards] and Mauricio [Umansky], I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

However, Richards took the comments in stride, knowing that Zarin didn’t have any malintent. On a July 8, 2020, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, Cohen asked Richards about what she thought of the comment. According to People, Richards responded, “I did hear that, no, I just think that she was just coming from like, you know, because there is that, you know, supposed, you know, jinx with marriages and the Housewives.”

Richards continued, “But we’re going strong, almost 25 years married, but thank you, Jill. I appreciate that.”

Zarin appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City during seasons 1-4. Zarin has since made occasional cameos on the show.

Zarin Also Commented On Denise Richards’ Marriage

In the same June 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Zarin also commented on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards’ marriage. In the interview, Zarin said, “Denise Richards and her husband [Aaron Phypers], I can’t imagine what they must be going through now with all the drama. I don’t even know what the details are, I just know there’s drama.” Richards and her husband got married in September 2018, and the wedding was documented for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The “drama” that Zarin was speaking about was regarding the rumors that Richards had an alleged affair with former RHOBH co-star, Brandi Glanville. In a teaser posted by Bravo that shares snippets of the rest of Season 10, Glanville claims that she had an affair with Richards. In the teaser, Glanville says, “Denise and Aaron have this whole open thing … I f–ked her, woke up the next morning, and she said, ‘Aaron can never know this, he’ll kill me.’” Richards and her rep have denied the allegations, according to People.

Zarin’s Husband Passed Away in January 2018

Sadly, Zarin’s late husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away in January 2018 after a long battle with thyroid cancer. Viewers saw Zarin and her husband quite frequently on The Real Housewives of New York, including Zarin’s funeral, which was aired during Season 10. Zarin still posts tributes to Bobby on her Instagram page quite frequently, the most recent one from January 13, 2020. In the caption, Zarin wrote, “You were the most loyal, warm and loving stepfather to my beautiful Allyson and would never “back me up” because the NUMBER 1 Bobby Zarin rule for a stepparent is don’t get involved! He always said Ally would forgive me for almost anything but if Bobby would say one cross word to her she would never forget. Of course, Bobby was RIGHT again. That’s why Ally loved him so much. Bobby always knew the right thing to do in all situations. Bobby always said “Take the High Road” and one of his favorites was “it’s all good,” meaning don’t let anything upset you. Life is too short… he was sadly 100 % right again.”

Since Bobby Zarin’s passing, Zarin has found love again with her current boyfriend, Gary Brody. According to her Instagram, the couple and her daughter, Allyson Shapiro, have been quarantining together in Boca Raton, Florida.

