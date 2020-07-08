Jodie Comer’s Boyfriend: ‘Killing Eve’ Star Said She Was ‘In Love’ in April 2020

Jodie Comer said she was “in love” in an April 2020 interview.

On July 8, Comer began trending on Twitter under the hashtags, “JodieComerIsOverParty.” The trend came after users accused Comer, 27, of dating a Donald Trump-supporting Republican named James Burke. Users began accusing Comer, a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ causes, of being a hypocrite. There is no evidence that Comer’s boyfriend is a supporter of Donald Trump. Comer has yet to comment on the allegations.

Comer has never publicly identified a boyfriend. In an April 2020 interview with the British edition of Vogue, Comer said that she was “in love.” The interviewer pointed out that not much has been written about Comer “and love.” Comer continued saying:

I’m very much in it. I think love’s the best. I’d been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing. That’s the thing, isn’t it? When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.

Comer did not identify her boyfriend merely saying that the relationship was “fairly new.” Hello Magazine in the United Kingdom reported in May 2020 that Comer was still living in her home city of Liverpool alongside her parents and brother. Comer said in a May 2019 interview with Town and Country Magazine that she had no plans to move to Los Angeles.

Comer told The Daily Telegraph in a September 2018 interview that she had a boyfriend in Liverpool. Comer said, “He isn’t in the industry so this is an interesting job for him to understand.” Less than a year later, in May 2019, Comer said in an interview with The Australian that she had “zero” love life. Comer went on to say,” I don’t know if it’s particularly because I’ve played a psychopath. i don’t get approached at all. which is fine – I’m never in one place long enough.”

