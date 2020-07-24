John & Kristianna Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

John and Kristianna are one of seven new couples starring on the newest season of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup, which airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. Much like the rest of his Season 3 costars, John met Kristianna online. The two quickly fell in love and John plans to propose to Kristianna the moment she is released from prison.

The WE tv description of John and Kristianna’s love story reads, “John and Kristianna struck up a relationship online and fell head over heels for each other after just three months. Unbeknownst to Kristianna, John is planning for a wedding ceremony on the very day of her release. Will John move too fast for his newly released love?”

Here’s what we know about John and Kristianna’s relationship on Love After Lockup:

John & Kristianna Met Through a Prison Dating Site & Have Been Together For Three Months

John discusses his past relationships in the clip above, and explains that he’s been married four times before he met Kristianna. However, he felt like he was just “going through the motions” with all of his exes, and that things are different with his new prison beau.

“My relationship history has not been great, I’ve been married four times and I’ve probably been engaged three times,” John explains during a confessional. “Nope, the numbers are off, I was engaged twice, married four times. Most of my relationships have not exactly been happy ones. I was just kind of there and going through the motions.”

He continues, “I met Kristianna on a prison dating site. She’s in prison for burglary and a parole violation because she escaped from a halfway house. When I talked to her for the first time, I felt like there was something else there … we’ve been dating three months and she will be released in two days.”

John Plans to Marry Kristianna the Day She’s Released From Prison, Unbeknownst to Kristianna

John is head-over-heels smitten with his convict girlfriend and plans to marry her the moment she is released from prison, although Kristianna has no idea. He explains in the same promo that he is going to propose to Kristianna, marry her and enjoy their honeymoon all within an hour of her release from jail, while they’re on their way to her halfway house.

“I’m gonna turn the truck into a wedding chapel and a honeymoon suite all-in-one,” John tells his son in the same promo. He adds during a confessional, “When Kristianna gets out, I’m going to ask her to marry me and then we’ll get married immediately on the road to get to the halfway house.”

He notes that this is the “first time [he’s] ever had such a solid, deep connection” with someone, in his life, and despite the protests from his children who are worried Kristianna is scamming John, he is prepared to take that leap of faith and marry her regardless. “I think we’ll have to hope for the best on this one and see where it takes me,” he tells the cameras. “I’m in love with Kristianna and love can make it through almost anything.”

