John Travolta & Kelly Preston Were Married Nearly 29 Years

John Travolta’s wife of nearly 30 years, Kelly Preston, died on Sunday morning at the age of 57, the actor announced on Instagram. He wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Preston and Travolta were married 28 years after tying the knot on September 5, 1991. They had three kids together, a 20-year-old daughter named Ella and a 9-year-old son named Benjamin. Their son Jett died at the age of 16 after suffering from a seizure in January 2009, PEOPLE reported.

Prior to her marriage to Travolta, Preston was married to actor Kevin Gage for two years from 1985 to 1987, dated George Clooney and was also briefly engaged to Charlie Sheen in 1990.

Preston & Travolta Married Twice in September 1991, Four Years After Their First Meeting

The couple met at a screen test for the 1989 comedy, The Experts, according to a Women Working profile on Preston. According to the article, Travolta felt that it was love at first sight and felt “immediate chemistry,” while for Preston, it was a little more complicated. “Well, I was not that happily married, let’s put it that way. I was really with the wrong person,” she said of her marriage to Gage.

Travolta proposed in 1990 on a vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland, at the Palace Hotel restaurant on New Year’s Eve. On September 5, they had a wedding ceremony in Paris performed by a Scientology minister since they are both members of the Church of Scientology, followed by a ceremony in Daytona Beach, Florida. According to PEOPLE, when the couple got married on September 5, 1991, Preston was already two months pregnant with their first child, Jett.

Preston told Women Working that the couple worked hard to make their marriage a success and focused on supporting each other in their work while taking time to celebrate and spend special days together. “Keep checking in and keep growing and changing,” she said. “Keep doing things, just the two of you.” Travolta added that their marriage works because “We really care deeply about each other and we protect each other — and we keep [our relationship] up to date.”

The Two Posted Loving Tributes to Each Other on Their Wedding Anniversary in 2019

John Travolta posted on Instagram for their 28th wedding anniversary, writing, “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife.” Preston wrote a touching tribute on the same day, posting the following:

She wrote, “To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows. You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary.”

Preston’s final Instagram post before her death came on June 21 when she wrote a Father’s Day message to her husband: “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you.”

