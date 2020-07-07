JonBenet Ramsey’s Father: Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out

Tonight A&E is reairing the 2016 special The Killing of JonBenet: Her Father Speaks. In the special, Jon Ramsey gives an interview about his daughter’s murder including new DNA evidence.

According to the synopsis for the special, “An interview with Jon Ramsey about his daughter’s murder, featuring never-before-seen case details, a 1998 interview with JonBenet’s older brother and new DNA evidence that suggests the killer may have been a family member.”

JonBenet Ramsey died over 20 years ago when she was 6 years old. The pageant queen was found strangled to death in the basement of her parent’s home in Boulder, Colorado on December 26, 1996.

JonBenet’s Father Spoke Out in the A&E Special

In the interview in the documentary, John Ramsey spoke about the pain they felt when their daughter was found.

“Death would have been a welcomed relief from the pain and agony I felt,” he said.

At the time, the Boulder Police Department Chief Greg Testa said that they were still looking into the case and it was not cold. The case file, in fact, has over 1,500 pieces of evidence and 20,000 tips and leads. They have interviewed over 1,000 people spanning 18 states.

“We have not and will not give up,” he said. “We remain focused on this investigation and finding justice for JonBenet.”

Ramsey Said He Did Not Kill JonBenet

In 2000 in an interview with Barbara Walters, Ramsey retained his innocence in the case, though he has previously come under suspicion.

“Mr. Ramsey, did you kill JonBenét?,” ABC News’ Barbara Walters asked the girl’s father back in 2000.

“No, I did not,” he told Walters.

“Mrs. Ramsey, did you kill your daughter?,” the correspondent then asked JonBenét’s mother, Patsy Ramsey.

“No, I did not kill my daughter,” she replied.

Nearly 12 years after the murder, the Boulder authorities said they exonerated the family and issued an apology for their suspicions. Patsy died before that exoneration.

John Ramsey, however, still deals with the ramifications of his daughter’s death.

“We keep our curtains closed. Our doors and windows are locked,” he explains in the new documentary. “Going anywhere is a major organized and planned operation. We get people coming to the door claiming to have information that can be helpful in the case.”

Ramsey Said He Thought His Daughter’s Death Was His Fault

After the TV special was filmed, Ramsey spoke to Dylan Howard, an executive producer of The Killing of JonBenet: The Final Suspects. He did not appear on the podcast, however, so everything that is known about the conversation came from Howard.

Howard said that Ramsey told him he had just sold his business to a new company that gave him millions.

“So someone may have been jealous of his success,” Howard said. “He said to me, ‘I live every day knowing that my daughter was killed, likely, because of me,’ and that broke my heart.”

In 2019, 55-year-old Gary Oliva admitted that he killed Ramsey, but investigators have ruled him out because his DNA does not match that which was found on the scene. Boulder PD released a statement saying they are “aware of and has investigated Mr. Oliva’s potential involvement in this case.”

