‘Injury Reserve’ Rapper Jordan Groggs Dies At Age 32

Heavy/Getty Stepa J. Groggs.

Jordan Groggs, the rapper also known as Stepa J. Groggs and a member of the Phoenix rap group ‘Injury Reserve,’ died at the age of 32, according to a tweet from the group’s social media accounts.

Groggs was a father of four and a mentor and friend to many in the industry, as many social media tributes have indicated, leading to the #RIP Groggs to begin trending on Twitter.

Groggs Became A Fan Favorite As A Member of ‘Injury Reserve’

Injury Reserve was formed in 2013.

Groggs and a teenager and fellow rapper Nathaniel Ritchie (who went by the name “Ritchie with a T”) all met at a Vans store in 2012, a place that Ritchie’s mother owned and where Groggs worked, according to NME. Groggs mentored Ritchie and when the pair found producer Parker Corey, Pitchfork reported, and a trio was born. The trio performed with acts of other music genres, such as punk and indie, playing on Arizona State University’s campus.

In 2016, the group released “Live from the Dentist Office,” it first mixtape and one year later, produced “Floss,” Pitchfork reported. In 2019, they debuted a self-titled studio album. Some of the group’s hit song, according to Spotify, include “Jailbreak the Tesla,” “S on Ya Chest,” “Ttktv” and “North Pole.” The trio had also released two singles this year: “Hoodwinked” and “Waste Management,” Hypebeast reported.

According to Spin, as a member of Injury Reserve, Groggs collaborated with Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, DRAM and others. NME reported that Groggs’ last recorded appearance with Injury Reserve took place as a feature on Jockstrap‘s latest single ‘Robert.’

Many Have  Paid Tribute to Groggs, Calling Him ‘A Legend,’ the ‘Kindest Soul’ And A ‘Genuine Person’

A GoFundMe page set up in honor of supporting Groggs’ wife, Anna, and their four children — Joey, Jayden, Toph and Ari — had already raised $50,000 of its $75,000 goal in its first seven hours of being up. The page simply read:

REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner, and friend.

Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of.

Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari.

Please keep them in your thoughts. All funds will go towards family support and services. Thank you

Many have also taken to Twitter and other forms of social media to show their support of Groggs.

Others posted song lyrics from Injury Reserve songs that they said helped them through tough times and thanked Groggs for his role in creating it:

In a tweet, Phonte Giallo wrote of Groggs, “We never got the chance to meet in person, but the love he and his crew showed me was always appreciated and reciprocated. RIP to the brother Groggs from @InjuryReserve. God bless.”

Animé, a collaborator with the group, also wrote a message that he posted on Instagram in memory of Groggs, in which he said, “rest in power to the kindest soul and one of my favorite rappers. love you Groggs.”

A cause of death for Groggs has not been announced as of yet.

