Joseph Jingoli, Yolanda Hadid’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Jingoli is the current boyfriend of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid. According to People, the two started dating in 2018 and have been happily in love ever since.

Hadid has been married twice before. Her second husband was David Foster, who she divorced in 2017, and her first husband was Mohamed Hadid, who she divorced in 2000. Hadid has three children with her first husband: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and son Anwar Hadid.

Since her most recent divorce, Hadid has found love again with Joseph Jingoli. But who is Joseph Jignoli? Here’s what you need to know about Yolanda Hadid’s new boyfriend:

1. Joseph Jingoli Is The CEO Of A Construction And Development Company

Joseph Jingoli is the CEO of a construction and development company called Jingoli. According to their website, the company was founded in 1922, and “has been a leader in the development, construction and oversight of complex, large-scale projects throughout the United States.” They are an award-winning company.

According to their website, Jingoli has worked on projects in the industrial, power, health care, and gaming industries, just to name a few.

2. The Two Met On Hadid’s Farm

According to People, Hadid met Jingoli on her East Coast farm in Pennsylvania, where she has been living to recover from Lyme Disease. Of Jingoli, Hadid told People, “I really started focusing, I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Hadid continued, “When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was going to die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have. To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

3. Joseph Jingoli Is The President of The F.A.R.M. Team

In addition to being a businessman, Jingoli is also the President of The Farm Team, which is a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization that helps young adults recover from addiction. According to its website, the program provides mentoring and skill-building opportunities, partial tuition assistance, and unique farm experiences.

According to the website, The Farm Team’s mission is to “facilitate the progress of individuals in addiction recovery.” As stated in the organizations promotional video, Jingoli and his brother bought the farm 15 years ago.

4. Joseph Jingoli Is Very Down-To-Earth

In August 2019, an inside source told E! News that Jingoli is a “very driven” businessman, but is also “very down to earth.” According to the insider, these traits were very appealing to Hadid, who had been married to the famous David Foster beforehand.

The source also told E!, “She wants normalcy in her life and Joseph is very stable and humble. Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids.”

Hadid’s Kids Approve of Joseph Jingoli

Not only does Yolanda Hadid approve of her boyfriend, but it seems like her three children do, too. According to E! News, a source told the publication in August 2019 that, “They have met each other’s kids and everyone loves Joseph.”

When Hadid’s daughter, Bella Hadid, celebrated her 23rd birthday in October 2019, Jingoli was in attendance. Hadid shared a snap of the family, including Jingoli, on her Instagram page, writing the caption, “just girly things.” Looks like the Hadid’s approve!

