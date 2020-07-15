Joy & Austin Forsyth’s Baby Girl Died at 20 Weeks During Pregnancy

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsythe from Counting On suffered a miscarriage last year at 20 weeks while Joy was pregnant with their daughter. The couple has a young son named Gideon, their first child.

Joy and Austin have been noticeably absent from season 11 of the show, and according to The Hollywood Gossip, rumors are swirling that they decided to quit the show after wanting to privacy to grieve the unexpected loss of their second child.

After documenting their pregnancy on social media, the Forsyths shared the sad news that they lost their baby at the end of June 2019. In an emotional post, Joy-Anna wrote “Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl. Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again. We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus. Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

In another update for concerned fans and followers, Forsyth wrote, “Our hearts are healing. Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her. Yet, God has given us so much comfort. People say that I am strong, but I am not. It is Jesus’ strength that has carried me through. He’s given me a peace that passes all understanding and he has given me His JOY.”

In yet another post, Forsyth shared photos they had taken during the brief time they were able to hold their daughter after she was delivered. Reflecting on the loss, she wrote, “We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”

Joy Is Currently Pregnant With a Baby Girl

After experiencing such a heartbreaking loss, fans were thrilled to learn that Joy and Austin are expecting once again. They announced the good news on Instagram, revealing, “Yes… it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” The announcement came with a gender reveal that they were pregnant with another baby girl.

In an additional post, Forsyth shared an ultrasound of the baby, addressing her unborn daughter in the caption: “Sweet Baby Girl… we love you more than you know! Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy!”

Joy & Austin Recently Observed the One Year Anniversary of the Day They Lost Their Daughter

On the one-year anniversary of their daughter’s passing, Forsyth opened up about the struggles they faced moving on from the loss. On Instagram, she wrote, ” It’s been a year since we found out that we lost Annabell. I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward, and so fearful of having to deliver her. It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but when I do look back I am so thankful for how far we’ve come… how God has given us more joy, peace, & healing than I ever thought we would have again.”

Forsyth has shared some of the sweet gifts she’s received in memory of her late daughter, including a family portrait featuring Annabell held by Jesus, and a gold necklace Forsyth wears with the baby’s name on it.

New episodes of Counting On air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

