Juliette Porter’s Reaction to Alex Kompothecras Getting Fired from ‘Siesta Key’

MTV fired Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key on June 16, and not all of his costars are missing him. Though he did film with the cast for the current season of the show, MTV chose to edit the season to reduce his airtime following the allegedly racist social media posts and comments.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the show said in a tweet. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Kompo used the n-word in a resurfaced Instagram post as well as in comments according to screenshots obtained by In Touch Weekly. He also laughed in comment sections of other racist posts.

Kompo has not issued a statement since he was dismissed from the series, but the current season focuses on his relationship with Juliette Porter and cheating on his current girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, with her.

Since filming for the season ended, Kompo welcomed his first child into the world.

“The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote in his most recent Instagram post.

Juliette Porter Reacted to the News Alex Kompo Got Fired

Less than two weeks after Kompo was fired, other Siesta Key cast members began to react to the news.

“I have a lot of—I don’t want to say racist followers—but a lot of people are really upset with him leaving,” Juliette Porter said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “People love a villain.”

Kelsey Owens, another Siesta Key costar, said much of the same, adding, “I don’t understand. There are so many people saying they want him back and I’m like, do you understand why he’s gone?”

Porter and Kompo hooked up in Nashville at the end of part one of season three of Siesta Key. At the time, Kompo was dating Alyssa Salerno. When asked why she hooked up with him, Porter was blunt about what had happened in an interview with Us Weekly.

“He was begging,” she said. “I did not go searching for that. Chloe [Trautman] will tell you he was knocking on our door in the middle of the night.”

She said she also wanted to know that it wasn’t just her that Kompo would cheat on.

“I wanted to know I wasn’t the problem. He is just built this way and he’s always going to cheat and it wasn’t good for me either,” she said at the time. “There was also a part of me that probably wanted to, but it was nice knowing that he could not deny that anything happened after.”

The cast is hopeful that Kompo will change now that he’s a father.

Alex Kompo Has Been in More Than One Controversy

Allegedly sharing posts and comments that were racist is not Kompo’s first time being in the hot seat, though it is the first thing that got him fired from the show. He was previously connected to a viral video that showed a shark being dragged behind a boat on a fishing line.

He was also arrested for disorderly conduct a year before his firing according to In Touch Weekly.

At the time, Kompos allegedly urinated outside of Oz Club in Clearwater, Florida, in February 2019. The former Siesta Key star allegedly “urinated on a vehicle leading to an altercation that required law enforcement presence to de-escalate.”

On June 2, Kompo shared a photo with the Bible verse Romans 12:10, which read “Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” He has not posted other than to announce the birth of his daughter since.

