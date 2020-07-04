When Are the 4th of July Boston Fireworks 2020? They Were Canceled

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that continues to impact the United States nationwide, the city of Boston has decided not to have a 4th of July fireworks display this year.

According to Boston.com, Boston Pops, who arrange Boston’s July 4th fireworks display over the Charles River each year, announced that they would be canceling the show for 2020. In a statement, conductor Keith Lockhart said, “While disappointed not to be able to present our traditional live concert on the Charles River Esplanade, we are putting all our energies into developing a truly special commemorative broadcast event. We hope A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes will bring viewers and listeners the consolation, comfort, and inspiration we all seek during these challenging times. Please join us as we show our appreciation for the heroes of this epic crisis and celebrate the meaningful messages of Independence Day that unite us as citizens of this great and beautifully diverse country.”

In Lieu of the Fireworks Show, Boston Pops’ ‘Salute to Our Heroes’ Is Being Broadcast on TV

While Boston will not get to enjoy their annual public fireworks display this year, the show will go on in some capacity. “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes” is airing on Saturday, July 4 at 8pm ET on Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio.

According to BostonPopsJuly4th.org‘s description of the television event:

“The program will feature previous musical performances from recent years including Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Arlo Guthrie, and more. Rita Moreno and Amanda Gorman contribute moving narration and poetry accompanied by the masterful Boston Pops. The three-hour show also includes several newly-created recorded virtual performance pieces by Boston Symphony and Boston Pops players as well as the Middlesex Country Volunteer Fifes and Drums. Many friends of the Boston Pops also share special video messages to commemorate our nation’s birthday. Leading the celebrations is Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart joined by Bloomberg’s Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu, and Joe Shortsleeve.”

The special is meant to honor the Independence Day holiday, as well as all those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

