Kandi Burruss Says RHOA Is Still Filming Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

In a July 2020 interview with Extra TV, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss said that they are beginning to film Season 13 during the coronavirus pandemic. Burruss emphasized that there are a lot of new safety rules when it comes to filming and the health of the cast seems to be a top priority

“It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss told Extra TV, “We’re getting tested all the time, that’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

On July 29, 2020, Burruss posted a photo on her Instagram page of her hanging out with fellow castmates, which means that they could have been filming for the show. The photo showed Burruss with Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, even though Marcille recently announced that she will not be returning to the show. In the caption, Burruss wrote, “This is how @thekenyamoore @cynthiabailey10 & I were smiling after having the fried ribs & pineapple upside down cake that @evamarcille cooked! So good! 😋”

A Former RHOA Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19

Although she is no longer on the show, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Page Six. In a July 15 Instagram post, Whitfield announced her diagnosis in a recorded video. In the video, Whitfield said, “I know I have been MIA, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued, “I’ve really just been at home, self-quarantining, for the past week and a half. I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today.” In the caption of the video, Whitfield wrote, “B well u guys…. 💋#covid19 #coronavirus”

Whitfield’s former castmembers showed support on the post, including Cynthia Bailey who commented, “Oh no!!!! Wishing u a speedy recovery.” On her Instagram, Whitfield mentioned that she would talk about her experience with the virus more in-depth at a later date.

Bravo Has Been Affected By COVID-19

Bravo’s network has been quite affected by the coronavirus, and its shows have had to adapt. The stars from The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had to film some of their confessionals themselves, and other shows, such as Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Don’t Be Tardy have had to push back their air dates because of editing challenges.

During a July 18, 2020, episode of Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Salena Rochester, the Director of Current Production and Development at Bravo and E!, explained how the coronavirus has been affecting the network. “We don’t know what’s gonna happen longterm, and how it’s going to affect the shows that come on air,” said Rochester, “Everything shut down when the country went into quarantine, but what I loved is how we all really moved quickly. The show literally must go on, and we just had to figure it out.”

According to Bravo, during the podcast episode, Rochester also said, “Moving forward, we’re still very much in the midst of COVID. Luckily there are states that are starting to allow production again. Hopefully, we can get started shooting some of our shows. It’s been an interesting, interesting time. But what I’ve loved is how viewers are just fine with it. They’re going with the flow of it all. It’s like, we’re all in it.”

