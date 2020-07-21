Kanye West’s Twitter Rant & Breakdown: Googles A-List Actresses

During a flurry of tweets on Monday night, rapper Kanye West posted screenshots of him searching actresses Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawerence. It wasn’t immediately clear why he posted the screengrabs or why he was looking up the stars in the first place.

Berry and Lawrence’s names soon started to trend on social media as netizens attempted to figure out why they were included in West’s messages. While some people tried to predict the actresses reactions, others mused West might be threatening to replace Kardashian with Berry or Lawrence as his new wife. Others noted West might have been trying to show that if you search for Berry you get dating gossip, whereas if you look up Lawrence on Google you see a list of her accomplishments.

I think he was pointing out the fact that if you look up J Law(A white actress) you get her bio and accomplishments but if you look up Halle Berry(A black actress) all you get is news and drama about relationships. — Gxrm (@abmille19) July 21, 2020

West, 43, made various allegations, claiming wife Kim Kardashian tried to get him institutionalized. “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he tweeted. “If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya’ll will know why.”

“Kriss and Kim call me now,” he continued. “NBC locked up Bill Cosby.”

“I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” he wrote in another. “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West added.

West Said He Considered Aborting Daughter North West

At an emotional campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, West broke down in tears, saying that he originally considered abortion when he found out Kardashian was pregnant with their first daughter. Since her 2013 pregnancy, the couple got married and has four children together.

“In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he said at his rally. “I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying… She said, I’m pregnant… She was crying… She had the pills in her hand where you take it and the baby’s gone…”

West claimed his father wanted his mother to have an abortion. “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me,” he said. “There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

“I almost killed my daughter,” West continued.

“So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he added. “She stood up, and she protected that child.”

