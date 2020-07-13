Kelly Preston’s Daughter Ella Pays Tribute to Mom on Instagram

Ella Travolta, the daughter of actor John Travolta and actress Kelly Preston, paid tribute to her mother on Instagram. Preston died on Sunday, July 12, after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

She remembered her mother as strong, courageous and beautiful.

I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.

Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.

For Mother’s Day, Ella celebrated Preston as an incredible woman. “Beautiful inside and out, hard-working and the most amazing mother and wife. I love you so much!!” she wrote. “Wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there.”

Preston was best known for appearing in films like Twins, Jerry Maguire and Battlefield Earth. Her last role was playing Victoria Gotti in Gotti, the film about the infamous mob boss John Gotti. Travolta starred as the lead.

Many of Ella’s Posts Celebrate Holidays with Family and Birthdays

Ella, 20, likes to wish her family members well on their birthdays and celebrate holidays. In a Father’s Day tribute to Travolta, Ella said her father was gracious and selfless.

“One of the many things I admire most about you is that you never cease to love and help your fellows. You are gracious and selfless and that inspires me to be a better person every day,” she wrote. “Thank you for raising me with so much love and kindness. I am forever thankful to have you in my life and I love you so much.”

Travolta responded, “And I am forever thankful to have the most extraordinary daughter.”

Travolta & Preston Were Married For Nealy 30 Years

Travolta and Preston got married in 1991, with their 29th anniversary approaching in September. Preston celebrated 28 years with Travolta by praising the Pulp Fiction star.

“You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows,” the actress wrote. “I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely.”

Travolta announced Preston’s death on Instagram, saying he would be taking some time away to be there for Ella and his 9-year-old son, Benjamin.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Preston’s Last Instagram Post Was to Her Husband & Kids