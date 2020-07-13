Kelly Preston’s Last Instagram Post Was to Her Husband & Kids

Actress Kelly Preston shared a picture of her family in her last Instagram post, where she wished husband John Travolta a Happy Father’s Day. Preston died on Sunday, July 12, after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you,” Preston captioned the post. The first photo showed Preston with Travolta and their two children Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 8. The second photo showed Travolta with their eldest son, Jett, who died in 2019 after suffering from a seizure at the age of 16. “I love you all so much,” Travolta wrote back.

Preston was best known for films like SpaceCamp, Twins, Jerry Maguire and For Love of the Game. Her final role was playing Victoria Gotti in the 2018 film Gotti. She starred opposite Travolta, who portrayed infamous mob boss John Gotti.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” a representative for the Travolta family told People magazine. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Tributes Poured In on Social Media for Preston

After Travolta’s post about Preston’s death on his social media account, tributes to the actress flooded the comments section on her June 21 message, with the post garnering more than 64,000 likes and thousands of comments. One of those who mourned Preston was actress Selma Blair.

“Sweetest you. You are missed on this earth already,” wrote Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis.

In a May Instagram post, Preston shared photos of Ella and Benjamin. “My beautiful babies… I love you with all of my heart. xxx,” she said.

Marrying in 1991, the couple was together for nearly 30 years. For their 28th anniversary, Preston said the Grease star was the most wonderful man she knew.

“You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows,” the actress wrote in September 2019. “I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely.”

Travolta Thanked Everyone Who Stood By Preston’s Side During Her Breast Cancer Battle

In his statement, Travolta revealed that Preston had been privately battling breast cancer. The couple never publicly announced Preston’s diagnosis. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the actor wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He thanked the medical professionals who helped treat Preston and said he would be taking a step back to help his children mourn their mother.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he wrote. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

