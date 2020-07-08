Kenzie Ziegler Denies Being Racist, Apologizes For Past Behavior

“Exhale” singer Kenzie Ziegler issued an apology and said she was taking a break from social media. Nearly two years ago, the singer–who is the younger sister of dancer Maddie Ziegler–was accused of using racial slurs.

Ziegler issued the apology via her Instagram story:

I am sorry for my actions in the past. I really am. I am sorry if I offended anyone. That was not my intention. I am NOT racist. I do not stand with racism. I’m sorry if you all misunderstood me. I’m try my best. I love u all so very much and I hope you can understand. And I FULLY TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY ACTIONS. AND NO I DO NOT SAY THAT WORK. But I apologize for laughing. It was dumb and I learned from it. It was not funny. I was uncomfortable so I laughed. But that still doesn’t make up for what I did. I’m sorry. Taking a break off of social media.

Ziegler Has Been Promoting the Release of Her New Single

Ziegler, 16, worked with Sia on the single and told MOOD magazine the “Cheap Thrills” artist was one of her biggest inspirations. “I would one hundred percent say Sia. One of my number ones. Not because I know her, and she’s always been an inspiration; but because her music is so different and she’s a really good support system,” she said. “Other artists that I like are Billie Eilish, I like Madison Beer. I feel like they’re kind of my vibes of music. I want a combination of both of them! I could go on and on, but definitely, those three are my top.”

Ziegler said the song is about female empowerment. “I feel that the song is very important because you honestly have to breathe, let everything go, and have fun and dance around,” she told the outlet. “I love this song because it’s giving out a really good message, but you can also bop through it and jam out in the car. It’s so fun.”