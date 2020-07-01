Kevin Hart Makes Eye-Opening Claim about Racism in Stand-up Comedy [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart has been quite honest about disparities within the entertainment business a nd social justice issues as of late.

While on a Zoom video simulcast of SiriusXM’s Straight From The Hart, co-hosts Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz discussed systemic racism in the stand-up world and the importance of lifting up emerging black comedians.

During one segment of last Tuesday night’s show, co-host Na’im Lynn spoke about the lack of opportunities for black comedians to be seen in festivals and clubs, which Hart agreed with. “When you think about the world of comedy, you think about where we come from,” said Kevin Hart.

“The last thing that you would have thought of is about the systematic side of racism within that world, as well. The natural growth of a comedian, from comedy club and the stages that you [have] to go through, is a lot more difficult for your black comic, male or female. You know what I mean? You have to get approved, or you have to be passed, or accepted. There is no equal opportunity floor for the black comic and the white comic. We’re not equal. The comedy clubs and stages, there are so many more that are available for your white comic.

“It’s something that we actually should look into, and open the eyes of these comedy club owners to make there more of an opportunity for comics that are black.”

Last month on his show, Hart, 40, discussed systemic racism and the challenges in building Black wealth on his show. “Slavery is over but the concept that comes with slavery is not,” he said.

“We are positioned to be in last place. We’re positioned to always be at the bottom. …The opportunity within success is such a far f*cking reach for us. Coming out of where we come from, when you talk about debt, when you talk about lack of credit, when you talk about financial literacy, when you talk about just the know – having the knowhow to move forward. It’s just not given to us. And the reason why is because there’s a certain expectation of f*cking ‘they don’t need it because they’re fine there.’ And it’s been that way.

A producer and actor who starred in Ride Along, Central Intelligence and Grudge Match, Kevin Hart partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to make a donation of $600,000 back and in an interview with BBC in 2018, stated that his charity “is about to do a lot more” after it awarded university scholarships to 18 students.