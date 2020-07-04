Is KFC & Popeyes Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

KFC and Popeyes will both be OPEN on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re craving a bucket of chicken in between Independence Day cookouts, both chicken chains have you covered. KFC and Popeyes generally only close on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year, though KFC also closes for Thanksgiving.

Although both chicken restaurants typically remain open on the 4th of July, some stores may have reduced hours to accommodate the holiday, so we always recommend contacting your local chain to double check their holiday schedule before driving to the restaurant. Since KFC and Popeyes are chain-operated, the hours are left up to the discretion of the owners, and may vary depending on your location.

Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

KFC & Popeyes Are Closed on Christmas Day & Have Varied Hours on Thanksgiving & Easter

Both chicken chains typically remain open for most federal holidays, excluding Christmas Day. KFC often remains open on Easter, while Popeyes is closed, and they have opposite hours for Thanksgiving – KFC is usually closed, while some select Popeyes restaurants remain open to offer large, ready-made meals for customers who don’t feel like cooking.

KFC is usually open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Meanwhile, Popeyes opens by 10:30 am. at most locations, and the store is typically open until at least 10 p.m., although the hours for both chicken restaurants likely differ depending on your location. You can find the hours and locations for your local KFC restaurant here, and Popeyes here.

Both chains generally remain open for most other holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced for certain occasions. Most stores are re-opening their lobbies as well, after having been closed during the coronavirus shutdown. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC and Popeyes stays open for (excluding Easter for KFC), according to Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

When it comes to the holiday schedule of both restaurants, Store Holiday Hours also states, “Many restaurants will open later than normal and close earlier than normal on holidays, such as Easter, Thanksgiving Day and New Years Day. Most restaurants close early on Christmas Eve and close later than normal on Black Friday.”

You can find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, and KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are subject to change from store to store.

Both Restaurants Offer Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Both KFC and Popeyes are offering contactless delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic for the restaurants that offer delivery. The new no-contact delivery allows customers to place an order without worrying about being in close contact with the delivery driver – the driver instead drops the order off on the curb, rings the doorbell and leaves, no contact required, so if you want to order food on Saturday but are worried about being exposed to the coronavirus, KFC and Popeyes have you covered.