Khloe Kardashian Pens Cryptic Tweet Amid Kanye West’s Rants

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian penned a cryptic Instagram message after sister Kim spoke out about husband Kanye West’s mental health. Since West’s speech at his first-ever presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, the rapper has gone on two Twitter rants where he called out wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He claimed he and Kim are headed for divorce and accused Jenner of being a white supremacist.

Before Kim addressed Wests mental health on Wednesday, Khloe shared a cryptic quote. “Keep going. No matter how stuck you are,” the message said, as shared in a screenshot by The Sun. “No matter how bad things are. No matter how many days you’ve spent crying. No matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. “No matter how many days you’ve spent wishing things were different. I promise you won’t feel this way forever. Keep going.”

She shared another message talking about gratefulness. “Be grateful for those in your life who understand you, it’s a rare commodity,” the message said.”Someone who wants to see you achieve your dreams, encourages you to grow.”

Kim Responds to West’s Twitter Rants

After initially remaining silent, Kim issued a statement on Wednesday following West’s second Twitter rant following the criticism West has received for some of his comments. During his campaign rally, he claimed Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she said. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim said she was trying to get West help, but there’s only so much she can do since West is an adult. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she said. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim asked for people to have compassion for West. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” the mother-of-four wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

West Said He and Kim Are Heading Toward Divorce

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

While speaking in South Carolina, West said that he wanted Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North West, now 7 years old. He also said he didn’t care if Kim divorced him following his statements.

“So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he said on Sunday. “She stood up, and she protected that child.”

On Tuesday night, he reiterated that he and Kim could split. “I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,'” wrote West in now-deleted tweets.

“Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”

