Khloé Kardashian’s Cryptic Quote After Kim’s Statement About Kanye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian shared a new cryptic quote after sister Kim Kardashian released a statement about Kanye West. After his emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, the “Heartless” rapper flew to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. The star has been visited by friends like Damon Dash and comedian Dave Chapelle after he launched two alarming Twitter tirades against his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, who he dubbed Kris Jung-Un.

While sisters like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have continued to promote their brands and share selfies on social media Khloé is the only family member aside from Kim to share quotes or statements that seemingly address Wests remarks–as cryptic as they might be.

“You are not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm,” she shared in one post on her Instagram Story. “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread negativity, what a wonderful world we would live in.”

Khloé also posted a generic message that has been circulating social media this year, which reads: “I thought 2020 would be the year I get everything I want. Now I know 2020 is the year I appreciate everything I have.”

West’s Team Is Supporting Him in Wyoming

After his campaign rally and series of alarming Twitter messages, the rapper, 43, is surrounded by his close friends in Wyoming, including friends from childhood like Don “Don C” Crawley, John Monopoly and West’s manager Bu Thiam, People reported.

“They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action,” an insider told the publication. “They are working to get him the help he needs.”

West was reportedly seen by a doctor. “He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time,” the source told People.

As reported by TMZ, West was seen shopping while wearing a mask at a Wal-mart in Cody. Dash later posted a picture that showed him with the rapper and some friends, saying in the photo: “We got you Lil Bro‼️”

Kim Calls West A ‘Brilliant But Complicated Person’

In her public statement, Kim addressed West’s bipolar disorder, saying it’s hard for family members to help someone if they don’t want treatment. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote. “People who are unaware of, or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The beauty mogul emphasized that West’s mental illness does not take away from his talent. “Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” Kim explained. “That is part of his genius and as we ave all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

West has talked about his mental health in the past. On his 2018 album, titled Ye, West wrote on the cover: “I hate being bipolar. It’s awesome.”

In a previous interview with David Letterman, West talked about feeling paranoid at times. It can get to the point where one thinks “everyone wants to kill you,” he told Letterman, as noted by The Independent. “You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in a hospital,” West said in the May 2019 interview. “And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

