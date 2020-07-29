Kim Kardashian Returns To Instagram As Kanye Remains in Wyoming

SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram to promote her products after returning to Los Angeles. The star had flown to Wyoming to be with husband Kanye West amid claims he wanted a divorce.

Kardashian nearly halted her social media activity after West attacked her on social media following an emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. The beauty mogul initially remained silent about West’s behavior, before saying West’s bipolar disorder makes him a brilliant yet complicated man whose words don’t always align with his heart.

Rumors swirled that West did not want Kardashian to visit him in Wyoming, with the couple reuniting in Cody. Pictures from TMZ showed them having a tense conversation on Monday, with Kardashian crying and West looking animated. She was photographed returning to California alone days later with West reportedly remaining in Wyoming.

Kardashian Promotes Sales For KKW Beauty and New Items From Skims

Since coming home, Kardashian has seemingly resumed her typical social media behavior, where she shares photos of her family and promotes her businesses. On Wednesday, she posted an update about SKIMS Cozy being restocked. “@SKIMS COZY — our most loved loungewear collection, now with a new shorter robe made for summer,” she wrote. “Shop now in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 5X at http://SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75.”

She also promoted an offer for KKW beauty, where customers were offered a buy one, get one offer on lipsticks. “It’s #NationalLipstickDay,” she tweeted. “Buy One Lipstick, Get One Gloss free.”

Business aside, Kardashian posted a family picture that showed niece True Thompson with 14-month-old son Psalm. “These two are besties. True and Psalm,” she captioned the photo. In less than one hour the photo garnered more than 770,000 likes from her 180 million Instagram followers.

Justin Bieber Reportedly Convinced West to Talk to Kardashian

Aside from Kardashian, West has had other visitors see him at the ranch, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Beiber reportedly convinced West to stop ghosting Kardashian.

Bieber “told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim,” an insider told People. “And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

“Justin wants to be supportive,” the source said. “Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Cody] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

For now Kardashian reportedly thinks it’s best to keep her four children away from West. “She has a lot to say to him,” the source told People. “She loves him, but she knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.”

Despite Kardashian getting back to her life and children in Los Angeles, West has been working on music while at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, XXL reported. The new album is supposed to be titled Donda With Child after West’s late mother who died in 2007. West was originally slated to drop the album on July 24, though he continues to change the tracks.

