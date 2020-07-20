‘The Kardashians Don’t Give a F*** About Kanye’: Candiace Dillard

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard slammed the Kardashians after Kanye West broke down in tears during his first presidential campaign rally. The rapper said he considered aborting his first daughter and claimed Harriet Tubman did not free enslaved Black Americans.

Dillard, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday after the event, where she claimed West was having a mental breakdown and needed help.

“I’ve been boiling about this. It is an emergency. Mental health is no laughing matter. And at a time when we are calling ourselves re-evaluating the value of Black lives, one, in particular, seems to hang in the balance while those who have the power to intercede sit by and collect chèques and do nothing,” she wrote as the caption for her post. “If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am. Excuse my profanity.”

Dillard Called The Rally a ‘Circus’

Dillard didn’t want to tweet about her message because she didn’t want it to be taken out of context. “The Kardashians don’t give a f*** about Kanye West. They could give zero f**** about Kanye West, the man, the person, the black man, the black person,” she said. “And if that was never clear to any of you before, let this circus that is currently running a muck be the exact example you need to see that.

Dillard clarified that she tried to believe the Kardashians weren’t using black men to further their careers, saying she always tried to see the good, but based on what happened at the rally, she accused the famous family of using West as a storyline.

She said if West were her husband, she would be “gearing up to enroll him in a conservatorship.”

“Kanye West needs to be committed, temporarily. He is not well and the fact that his family, the people that he counts on and depends on to take care of him are allowing him to be out in the world to make a complete ass of himself–he’s making a complete fool of himself–and I can’t even begin to tell you how angry it makes me to see these white women allow this sick black man to be out here looking crazy.”

The Kardashians Haven’t Responded to West’s Rally

Despite West talking about his oldest child, North West, and considering abortion, the Kardashian family did not immediately issue a public response.

West claimed Kardashian called him crying when she discovered she was pregnant with North, now 7 years old. The couple now has four children together.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy,” West said.

“I almost killed my daughter … So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to,” he added. “She stood up, and she protected that child.”

Though they haven’t spoken out, insiders told TMZ the Kardashians are worried about West. They’re afraid he’s in the middle of a bipolar episode and are encouraging him to get help, but the rapper reportedly won’t listen.

Heavy reached out to Kardashian’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

