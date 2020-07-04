Is KMart Open or Closed on 4th of July 2020? Hours & Specials

Independence Day 2020 is here, and a number of stores and businesses will remain closed to honor the federal holiday. Is KMart one of them?

Most KMart locations will be open, and the company’s website is even boasting some great July 4 finds, such as Independence Day tees, women’s clothing, home decor, and other accessories.

It’s worth noting that some KMart stores have closed their doors in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, so be sure to check the Saturday schedule of your local KMart before heading out.

Other essential stores like Walmart and Target are also expected to be open on July 4.

Stores and businesses that will be closed on Saturday include state offices, federal offices, many banks, and postal services.

KMart did not respond to Heavy’s request for comment on their schedule and operations for Independence Day.

Kmart’s Response to Coronavirus

While coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., KMart has continued to serve their members both in-store and online.

The KMart website reveals that all KMart locations are ensuring stores are clean, with a focus on high traffic areas; associates are being encouraged to stay home when sick and avoid non-essential travel; and there are a number of shipping options or in-store pick-up options for those concerned about shopping in-store.

They continue, “We know that you may have scheduled in-home deliveries, installations, improvements or repairs with us. To protect both your safety and that of our technicians, we have required technicians to practice proper hand hygiene, avoid handshakes with members and keep a distance of six feet as suggested by the CDC to avoid close contact.”

How to Stay Safe in Public

Over the past few days, coronavirus cases have surged across the country, and many governors have responded to these troubling numbers by closing down beaches, restaurants, and bars.

As of July 3, according to Heavy, the U.S. reported as many as 2.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 131,000 deaths. And a number of locations, including some areas of Texas and West Hollywood, are now enforcing that citizens wear a mask while going out.

In California, specifically, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered L.A. restaurants and movie theaters to close. Bars and nightclubs were also closed over the weekend.

#COVID19 continues to spread at an alarming rate. Effective immediately, 19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors: – Restaurants

– Wineries

– Movie theaters & family entertainment

– Zoos, museums

– Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

The CDC recommends those going out in public practice everyday preventative actions, like washing your hands often (and for at least 20 seconds), avoiding close contact with those who are sick, covering your nose and mouth with a cloth when around others, covering cough and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, from tables and doorknobs to light switches and countertops.

While shopping, go during hours when fewer people will be there, disinfect the shopping cart you use, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. Using touchless payment has also been advised by the CDC.

