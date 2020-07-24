Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Post Amid Kanye West Drama

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic message amid the ongoing drama with brother-in-law Kanye West. During what was reported as a bipolar episode, the “Heartless” rapper claimed he was divorcing wife Kim Kardashian, called Kris Jenner a “white supremacist” and said Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves–among other allegations and bizarre comments.

Kourtney, 40, has not issued an official statement but on Friday she shared an Instagram post that showed an outing at Newport Beach, California. “Choose wisely what you give your time, love and energy to, for what you water grows,” she captioned the photos.

Kourtney also shared text about thankfulness in her Story from the account Jesus Calling by Sarah Young.

Thankfulness is built on a substructure of trust. When thankful words stick in your throat, you need to check up on your foundation of trust. When thankfulness flows freely from your heart and lips, let your gratitude draw you closer to Me. I want you to learn the art of giving thanks in all circumstances. See how many times you can thank Me daily; this will awaken your awareness to a multitude of blessings.

West Reportedly Refuses to See Kim

During his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, West broke down in tears and screamed, “I almost killed my daughter.” The star was talking about Kim’s 2013 pregnancy, where they considered abortion for their oldest daughter, North West, now 7. Since then, the rapper fled California and has been on his ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Kim has tried to visit West in Wyoming, but he doesn’t want her to come, TMZ reported. The two haven’t spoken much and have not seen each other since his presidential rally. The beauty mogul flew to Wyoming twice to try to see him, but he refused, sources told the outlet.

Kim started to worry about West early this month when he flew to the Dominican Republic, the outlet reported. She went to be with him, but eventually had to leave to tend to their four children. Since then, however, she knew something was off with West, the insider told TMZ.

West Is Reportedly Having a Bipolar Episode

Kim and West have been open about his mental health, though the reality TV star hasn’t commented often about her husband’s bipolar disorder. After days of remaining silent, Kim issued a statement where she asked for everyone’s consideration and understanding.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person, who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” part of her Wednesday statement read. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian Pens Cryptic Post Amid Kanye West’s Rants