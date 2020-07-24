Kris Jenner Supported by Lorraine Schwartz After Kanye’s Tweets

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner received support from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz after rapper Kanye West called her “Kris Jong-Un,” a reference to North Koreas dictator, and accused Jenner of being a white supremacist. The famous “momager” was included in Wests alarming tweets, which he posted on two consecutive nights following his emotional presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

Jenner, 64, shared a video on Friday of her receiving a chocolate chip banana bread baked into the shape of a heart. “Dear Kris–Thinking of you and sending you so much love! Hugs and kisses Lorraine and Ofira,” the note read. Jenner thanked Ofira and Schwartz for the banana bread and added that she loved her “dearly.”

The day before, Jenner showed herself opening a box of beignets covered in powdered sugar.

She has not issued a public statement addressing West’s accusations.

Rob Kardashian’s Ex-Girlfriend Says West’s Tweets About Jenner Aren’t ‘Crazy’

Blac Chyna, who is currently involved in a lawsuit with Jenner over the cancelation of E!’s Rob & Chyna, said West’s accusations about his mother-in-law shouldn’t be ignored.

“Chyna, of course, wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs,” the model’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six. “However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

Chyna previously dated Rob Kardashian but split soon after their 3-year-old daughter, Dream, was born. Following the breakup, their reality show was canned, with Chyna alleging Jenner lobbied producers and executives at NBC.

West Claimed Jenner Isn’t Allowed Near His Four Children

During one of his Twitter diatribes, West threatened Jenner with not being allowed to see his children. He included her boyfriend Corey Gamble, who he referred to as “Calmye.”

“Kris, don’t play with me,” he wrote on Monday. “You and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

He also seemed to slam Jenner for allowing Kim’s sex tape with Ray J to leak. “I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,” he wrote. “I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un,” he wrote in one deleted message.

“Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval,” he said in another. “That’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.”

Kim is reportedly devastated over West’s messages. “Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to ‘lock him up’ has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

After initially remaining silent, Kim issued a lengthy statement where she addressed her husband’s mental health. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she wrote in part of her statement. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

“Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she added. “That is part of his genius and as we ave all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

READ NEXT: Kanye West’s Kris Jenner Tweets Aren’t ‘Crazy,’ Blac Chyna Says