Kim Richards Faces Breast Cancer Scare

Kim Richards, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Kyle Richards’ sister, shared that she recently went through a breast cancer scare. In November 2019, Richards shared with People that they found something in her breast while she was undergoing a routine mammogram. Although thankfully, the doctors did not find any cancer, the experience was very difficult for Richards to go through.

“Going through something like that makes you stronger. I want to live here for a long time. I’m getting emotional, but I want to be here for me, I want to be here for my children, I want to be here for my grandkids. I want to see my kids get married.” Richards said to People.

Richards also added, “It’s just a tough scare, I think that changes people. That was a hard time for me.”

According to TooFab, some of Richards’ scare is covered on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In previous seasons, we have also seen Richards’ sister, Kyle, getting a routine mammogram. During season 9, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna get a mammogram together and share an emotional moment.

Cancer Is Close To Kim Richard’s Heart

Unfortunately, a cancer scare can hit close to home for Richards–her mother, Kathleen Richards, died of breast cancer in 2002, and her ex-husband, Monty Brinson, died of lung cancer in 2016. Richards was married to Brinson from 1985-1988, but the two remained very close friends, according to People. Brinson even appeared on some of the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple had one child together, daughter Brooke Brinson.

The death of their mother still affects both Kim and Kyle Richards to this day. Following the Season 9 episode of RHOBH that showed Kyle Richards getting a mammogram with Rinna, Richards tweeted out: “I lost my Mom to Breast cancer in 2002. The fact that she hadn’t had a mammogram in 5 years haunts me. I really wanted to show this to bring awareness re early detection and as a reminder to get checked #rhobh”

Kim Richards has also honored her mother on her Instagram page. In a post from May 11, 2020, Richards posted a picture of her mother when she was younger, writing in the caption, “I love you❤️ 💫Mom Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ I miss you🌟🌟 You are in my❤️”

I lost my Mom to Breast cancer in 2002. The fact that she hadn’t had a mammogram in 5 years haunts me. I really wanted to show this to bring awareness re early detection and as a reminder to get checked #rhobh — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 29, 2019

This Breast Cancer Scare Inspired Kim Richards to Take Her Health More Seriously

Richards revealed to People that the breast cancer scare pushed her to take her health more seriously. Richards said that it, “help put everything in perspective”, and that she began working with neurologist Dr. Joe Dispenza, as well as a spiritual activator. According to People, Dispenza is well known for hosting workshops that “help people understand the power of their mind.” Richards shared that working with these specialists has changed her life.

“I went through all the traumas in my life and I worked on removing them. I can go to a therapist. I can work on a problem. When you work on things this way, you really have to go in deep and get them and remove them. It’s hard. And I did it by myself. I had to look at every piece of my life.” Richards said to People.

