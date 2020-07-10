Kyle Richards Talks Niece Paris Hilton’s Sex Tape

During a July 8, 2020, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dished about her niece Paris Hilton’s sex tape. Cohen asked Richards about it during a game of The Hollywood Spills, a game where Andy Cohen asks guests all sorts of questions.

During this particular round, according to Bravo, Cohen asked Richards, “When your niece Paris Hilton’s tape was leaked, did you initially think it would ruin her career, or help catapult her starpower?”

In response, Richards revealed how it affected her family. Richards said that “We were devastated, It was horrible.”

According to People, in 2001, Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon recorded the sex tape, and it was leaked in 2004. In taking her original legal action, Paris said that the 45-minute videotape had been “intended only for personal use,” according to People.

Even though the sex tape devastated Richards and her family, it devastated Hilton even more. In a 2018 documentary, The American Meme, Hilton spoke about how the tape affected her, according to USA Today.

“It was like being raped,” she said in the film, according to USA Today. “It felt like I’d lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways.” Hilton also said, “I literally wanted to die at some points,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to live,’ because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn’t want to be known as that.”

Kyle Richards’ Sister Is Married To Rick Hilton

Paris and her sister Nicky Hilton have made cameos on various episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before, but how are they all related? According to Bustle, Kyle Richards’ sister, Kathy Richards, married Rick Hilton of the Hilton hotel family in 1979. Together, the couple has four children: Paris, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad.

According to Bustle, Kathy Hilton was upset when her sisters first joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “When I watched the first season and then when I saw what happened on the first season’s finale… It was just heartbreaking that my family could fall apart like that, so I didn’t watch the second season at all.” Hilton said to PR.com in 2012.

However, even though every family has its ups and downs, it seems like the sisters are currently on good terms, according to Instagram.

Richards Shaded Lisa Vanderpump During the Same WWHL Appearance

Richards also subtly shaded former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump during her appearance on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home. During the episode, Cohen asked Richards if she had ever sold stories to Radar Online, according to Bravo.

“No!” Richards said, “Not only have I not sold stories, I’ve never given them away freely to try to hurt somebody.”

Selling stories to Radar Online was a big topic of last season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Vanderpump was accused of selling a story about co-star Dorit Kemsley to the publication.

