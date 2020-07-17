‘Labor of Love’ Winner Predictions & Spoilers: Who Will Kristy Choose?

Tonight’s episode of Fox’s newest dating show Labor of Love is the season finale, and Kristy will finally have to make her choice between the final two men.

Warning: Spoilers for previous episodes and tonight’s episode of Labor of Love follow. Read at your own risk.

It’s down to the final two contestants on Labor of Love: Kyle and Stewart, and Kristy will be choosing between the two of them on tonight’s episode.

While the show hasn’t officially been spoiled, there is a series of clues for who may have won, and they all point to the same man.

Who Won Kristy’s Heart on ‘Labor of Love’?

Again, the show has not been spoiled as far as we can tell, but the hints and facts point toward Kristy choosing Kyle as the overall winner.

Kyle lives in Austin, Texas, and fans of the show noticed that Kristy spent an awful lot of time in that city in the summer of 2019. She and Kyle both posted videos of themselves on paddleboards, though they did not post them on the same day or even in the same month.

Kyle also credited many of his photos last year to the #bestphotographerever, and many fans believe that that could be because Kristy was the one behind the camera in those cases.

Kristy Now Lives in Austin, Texas

According to her LinkedIn page, Kristy left her longtime job at the Garden of Life in Chicago in August 2019 in order to start working at Ora Organic in Austin, Texas.

In June 2019, Kyle wrote, “Celery juice has become part of my daily routine. I can’t speak to the science behind it, but I can say that I feel like I’m better-hydrated w/ a healthier gut.” and Kristy has shared photos of celery juice, saying that she swears by it every morning.

For their hometown date, Kyle and Kristy visited Austin. Kyle told Hollywood Life that the dates were the most fun they had together, citing the fact that it was easier for them to let loose and not feel the pressure of being in the show.

Kyle also said that he felt he didn’t have “quite as much freedom in creation” since his was the last of the three hometown dates. “I guess I didn’t have quite maybe as much control over what we got to do and stuff.”

He said that the days between the elimination and his hometown were the hardest for him on the show.

“I was afraid that Kristy was going to love Austin but look at my life and think he’s not ready to start a family,” he said.

In tonight’s episode, the cast and crew travel back to Chicago to meet Kristy’s family. She posted a photo of one of the meetings, writing “Sweet Home Chicago here we come! Who’s ready to meet the families?! Meeting the parents is a BIG step in any relationship, do you think Kyle and Stewart pass the test?!”

Labor of Love airs on Fox at 9 p.m. on Thursday nights.

