Larissa Dos Santos Lima Criminal History & Arrest Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been arrested several times throughout her short-lived marriage to ex-husband Colt Johnson, and was facing deportation following her latest arrest. The reality star kicked off the new season of Happily Ever After by finishing up her probation, which involved 48 hours of community service doing janitorial work.

The new season has been following Larissa as she attempts to keep her U.S. residency and avoid getting deported; it will also be covering some of the issues she faced in court while her lawyer attempted to reduce her charges from domestic battery to disorderly conduct. We’ve got a rundown on her previous arrests and criminal record below, as well as an update on where the reality star stands today regarding her visa:

Larissa Was Arrested Three Times Since She First Arrived in the U.S.

Larissa was arrested several times since she first came to America to be with her now ex-husband Colt Johnson. After dozens of explosive fights, three domestic abuse arrests and countless altercations, the two finally called it quits and filed for divorce last year.

Larissa was arrested twice for domestic violence against Colt in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding, and she was arrested again in November that same year, although the charges in both cases were dropped. It’s unclear at this time if she was ever arrested in her home country of Brazil before she came to the U.S.

After her November 2018 arrest, Colt updated his fans on social media about the incident and said that Larissa “overreacted to problems that do not exist” during an argument. When he deactivated her phone, she took it as a threat and allegedly attacked her husband. However, the charges in both cases were eventually dismissed after Colt decided against pursuing a case, according to Soap Dirt.

She Was Arrested Again in January 2019 & Charged With Domestic Battery, Which Was Later Reduced to Disorderly Conduct

Larissa was arrested for a third time in January 2019, just a few short months after her November charges were dismissed. The reality star was accused of attacking her ex-husband during an argument over a porn video Colt had apparently purchased at the time.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said of the incident: “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied.” He also noted they were able to determine Larissa “was the aggressor in this case” due to her previous arrests for domestic violence.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the criminal complaint stated that Larissa “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.” The document also said she was responsible for “striking” Colt “on the head.” Larissa shared photos of her own bloody face on Instagram following the incident, but authorities determined that her wounds were self-inflicted.

Larissa was originally facing domestic battery charges following her third arrest, but according to Soap Dirt, the judge cut a deal and allowed her to work the charges down to disorderly conduct if she met several court-appointed requirements. In the end, Larissa was ordered to pay a $345 fine, serve 48 hours of community service, and attend domestic violence counseling.

Her Immigration Status Was Not Affected By Her Criminal Charges

Although Larissa was facing deportation after her third arrest, her attorney Adam M. Vander Heyden, told E! News that she was able to remain in the U.S. on the condition that she complete her court-ordered requirements and successfully get her charges reduced.

“Everything went according to plan,” Heyden said, according to E! News. “The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements.” He also added, “After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

Although her immigration status wasn’t affected by her arrest this time around, if she gets into anymore trouble while she’s in America. she could very easily be deported, according to her attorney. Larissa is also still working out a way to stay in the U.S. after Colt canceled her affidavit of support, so the reality star’s future in the U.S. is still up for debate at this time.

