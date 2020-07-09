How Leah McSweeney Claims Ramona Singer Tried To Get Her Fired

During a June 30, 2020, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Real Housewives of New York member Leah McSweeney claimed that fellow castmember Ramona Singer tried to get her fired, according to Page Six. McSweeney said that after their infamous trip to Newport, Rhode Island, Singer tried to kick her off of the show. McSweeney got drunk during the trip, calling herself “Hurricane Leah” in an Instagram post.

“Ramona tried to get me kicked off the entire show that weekend,” McSweeney said on the podcast.

McSweeney also added that “I can’t think of any other reason why I’d be held to such different standards than everybody else unless she just sees me as like, I mean, again, I’m the tattooed one. I’m the one with a smaller apartment. I’m the one that lives downtown with the graffiti. I don’t know. Maybe she just doesn’t — maybe she thinks she’s like above me or whatever. I’m not really sure, you know, but it all plays out in the second half the season. It only gets worse.”

McSweeney and Singer have been shown butting heads at different points during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. McSweeney is a new member on the show and has so far been a hit with fans.

This Isn’t The First Time That McSweeney And Singer Have Feuded Publicly

Although we see their disagreements on the show, McSweeney and Singer have also shaded each other publicly. In an Instagram story posted on June 24, 2020, McSweeney slammed Singer for her behavior during the Coronavirus pandemic. Singer was quarantined in Florida with her daughter, but made her way back to New York on June 18, 2020, right as the cases in Florida began to spike.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

McSweeney Has Also Feuded With Singer’s Daughter, Avery Singer

Ramona Singer isn’t the only member of the Singer family that McSweeney has had problems with. McSweeney has also publicly feuded with Singer’s 25-year-old daughter, Avery Singer. According to Us Weekly, during the May 28, 2020 episode of RHONY, Avery Singer recorded clips of McSweeney stumbling in Rhode Island and shared them on her Instagram stories. In one clip, Avery said to mom Ramona, “This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?

McSweeney posted a string of Instagram stories in response, writing: “@ramonasinger are you sure you want to involve @averysinger in our drama? She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m closer to age to her than I am to you.” McSweeney also told Avery Singer to “sit down, sweetie.”

In another Instagram live following the July 2, 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, McSweeney and friend Elyse Slaine slammed Singer again, as Slaine shared that her husband helped Singer get a job, and that she was never thanked.

On the Instagram live, Slaine said, “I have to say, I’m completely super disappointed. I’ve known Avery since she was a little girl, and my whole family has treated Ramona and Avery like family, in fact. You know, my husband coached her during job interviews and did mock interviews with her. He mentored her and then made the phone call to his friend to…that’s the reason why Avery got this job, where she is now. I’m definitely upset about it, I don’t know why Avery would react that way.”

After Slaine said that, McSweeney asked, “Did Ramona ever thank you for getting Avery a job?”

In response, Slaine asked her husband, Reinhold Gebert for the answer. “Reinhold says no, he was never thanked.” said Slaine.

Leah McSweeney Instagram Live on July 2, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nDCSKYOWxN — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) July 3, 2020

