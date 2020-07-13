Lisa Marie Presley’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley, has given birth to four children: Three daughters and a son. Lisa Marie has been married and divorced four times, including to two extremely famous Hollywood figures: Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Tragically, Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, an uncanny lookalike for Elvis, died of an apparent suicide on July 12 at age 27, according to TMZ. He was her son with first husband, Danny Keough.

Her daughter, Riley, is a model and actress, and she also has younger twin daughters. Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and his only wife, Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie recently shared a photo with her four children, referring to herself as “Mama Lion with cubs.”

Here’s what you need to know about Lisa Marie Presley’s kids and family:

1. Benjamin Keough Was ‘The love of Her Life,’ Lisa Marie’s Manager Says

Lisa Marie’s manager gave a statement to TMZ, saying, “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

TMZ reported that Benjamin appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lisa Marie has commented before on how similar Benjamin looked to Elvis, saying, according to TMZ, “Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.” She added, “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

Lisa Marie also sang a song with a lyric for Benjamin that read, “Stop moving so fast there, and then take your foot off the gas. My heart can’t seem to take it, your storm and your grace.”

2. Lisa Marie’s Daughter Riley Keough Is a Model & Actress

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter is named Riley Keough. “…surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together (tiny dancer by @Elton john of course) which was emotional enough. But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me,” Lisa Marie wrote 58 weeks ago on Instagram.

Riley is 31 years old. She is Presley’s eldest child.

Her IMDB profile says her full name is Danielle Riley Keough. As a teenager, she began modeling, eventually hitting the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and appearing on the cover of Vogue Magazine with Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley, IMDB reports.

In 2010, she turned to acting and has appeared in The Runaways, The Good Doctor, Jack & Diane, and Magic Mike, according to IMDB.

3. Lisa Marie Also Has Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie wrote recently on Instagram that she and her daughters were “been fostering pups from a shelter. Exhausting but so rewarding 👍🐶 be well❤️.”

The girls are Lisa Marie’s children with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. They are named Harper and Finley. The Lockwood/Presley marriage ruptured into ugly accusations on both sides. In 2017, according to People Magazine, Priscilla Presley confirmed she was caring for the twins.

On Facebook, Priscilla denied the children were in foster care.

She wrote, “There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

Lisa Marie frequently posts photos with her children on Instagram.

4. Elvis & Priscilla Had One Child Together – Lisa Marie

According to Biography.com, Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the only daughter of Elvis and his only wife, Priscilla Presley.

“Presley dropped out of junior high and began abusing illegal drugs. Later, Presley turned to music for solace, and released her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003,” Biography.com reported of Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie was only 9 years old when Elvis died. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was given control of Elvis’s estate along with her grandparents, but it was worth only $5 million when he died. When her grandparents died, Lisa Marie became his sole heir at age 12. Eventually the estate was worth $100 million. In 2005, according to Celebrity Net Worth, “Lisa sold 85% of Elvis’ image, licensing rights and operational rights of Graceland to intellectual property company Core Media Group, for $100 million.” She owns Graceland, however.

She has continued to have financial problems over the years.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that she’s now $16 million in debt.

5. Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Married Four Times, Including to Pop Icon Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley has been married four times.

She was married to Danny Keough, the father of Benjamin and Riley, from 1988 until their divorce in 1994, according to The Commercial Appeal. He is a musician.

She was married to pop legend Michael Jackson in the 1990s, but the union only lasted two years. Her daughter Riley recalled Jackson fondly though, once saying, “I loved him,” according to People Magazine. “There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere,” she said of Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, People reported. “It was like being at Disneyland all day.”

After her divorce from Jackson, Lisa Marie married Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, but that marriage also crumbled in short order.

For her part, Lisa Marie once said of Jackson, according to People, “He was an amazing person and I am lucky to have gotten as close to him as I did and to have had the many experiences and years that we had together. I desperately hope that he can be relieved from his pain, pressure and turmoil now. He deserves to be free from all of that and I hope he is in a better place or will be.”

Lisa Marie’s marriage to Lockwood, her fourth husband, derailed into recriminations on both side and led to divorce.

