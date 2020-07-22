RHOBH Lisa Rinna & Denise Richards Feud: Are They Still Friends?

Throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stars Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards have seemingly been feuding. The two got into it at Kyle Richards’ infamous barbecue, and then on the most recent episode from July 15, 2020, they sat down to talk about their issues. However, it doesn’t seem like that conversation solved their problems, and the two are still at odds.

According to Us Weekly, Rinna shaded Richards after the taping of the Season 10 reunion on July 16, 2020. Rinna took to her Instagram stories on July 19, 2020, according to Us Weekly, and wrote “You have to be true to yourself and if you find out your friend of 20 years is a phony? Run.” Hours later, Rinna shared several definitions for the word “phony.”

Rinna also called out Richards again on Instagram stories on July 17, 2020. Rinna wrote, “Reunion was bulls*** today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” This was in reference to Richards, as Brandi Glanville revealed during a June 25, 2020, episode of The Rumour Mill podcast that Richards had sent her a cease and desist letter following the allegations that the two had an affair together.

“Reunion was bullshit today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” – Lisa Rinna about the #RHOBH reunion taping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NTmdqjAcf7 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 17, 2020

Richards Said That She Was The ‘Most Upset’ With Rinna

During the July 8, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards said that she was the most upset with Rinna following a fight about the drama that has been playing out throughout the entire season at Kyle Richards’ barbecue. In the video clip of the scene posted by Bravo, Rinna runs after Richards and her husband as they are leaving. Rinna says, “All of a sudden, you’re like, gone, so I wanted to know that you’re okay, as my friend.”

In response, Richards says, “As your friend, I want to talk to you privately because you hurt my feelings in Santa Barbara,” she continues, “But I don’t want [their] f***ing opinions in our friendship.”

As the couple leaves, Richards gives Rinna an embrace and reveals that the two of them are going to finish their evening at a steakhouse. In response, Rinna says in a following confessional, “I somehow hurt your feelings and you’re really mad and hurt about it, but we’re going to get a steak and we’re going to a strip club. How do you say that if you’re being all high and mighty about a threesome?”

Richards Unfollowed Rinna on Instagram After The Reunion

According to TooFab, Richards unfollowed Rinna on Instagram following the taping of the Season 10 reunion. Richards also unfollowed costars Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp after the reunion, and Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Rinna, according to TooFab.

During a May 13, 2020, appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show, Richards revealed more about her friendship Rinna. “There’s definitely been a change in our friendship, and people will see that as the show plays out,” Richards said on the show, “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. We never know what’s gonna happen in life. So we’ll see. People will keep watching, they’ll see how it plays out.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Claims She’s Forced To Appear On RHOBH

