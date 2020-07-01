Lisa Rinna Says ‘Karens’ at QVC Want Her Fired

In a June 24, 2020, Instagram story, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote that she was being “muzzled” by QVC due to her political beliefs because of women who complained to the network, according to screenshots from People. In the screenshots, Rinna referred to the women as “Karen’s” in her Instagram story, which read:

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes. It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

Following her June 24, 2020, Instagram story, Rinna posted another on June 25, which read, “I have decided to not shut up. Ever.” The post was adorned with various stickers, one of which read, “Black lives matter,” and another which read, “speak up!”

According to People, Rinna has sold her clothing line, the Lisa Rinna Collection, exclusively at QVC since 2012. In the description on QVC’s website, the Lisa Rinna Collection “brings a comfy, casual, and oh-so-chic line to QVC.” Over the years, viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have seen snippets of her going back and forth from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania where the QVC headquarters are located.

Rinna has Shown Support for Black Lives Matter & LGBTQ Rights

Rinna has been outspoken about her views on her social media pages, showing support for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights, as well as sharing her political opinions. Rinna has also shared her views on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, like when she got into a debate with Camille Grammer over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. In a June 25, 2020, Instagram post, Rinna posted a photo of a graphic with many illustrations, including one that read, “Black lives matter,” and another that read, “love is love.” Additionally, in a June 2, 2020, Tweet, Rinna wrote, “I see you, I hear you and I stand with you,” accompanied by a graphic with the word “Vote.”

Rinna also shared an Instagram photo of a Tweet from Andy Cohen on June 15, 2020, that simply read, “Hey Brett Kavanaugh – f*ck you.”

Rinna’s Daughters are Also Outspoken on Social Media

Rinna’s two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin are also outspoken on their social media pages. Amelia Gray Hamlin has consistently spoken about her battle with an eating disorder on her Instagram, sharing her story with her followers. In a June 29, 2020, Instagram post, Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a photo of herself with the caption, “Love yourself. Love your body. Love your flaws. Love your sexuality. Love your scars. LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

Throughout recent seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Rinna have also talked about Hamlin’s struggles. In June 2019, Hamlin wrote an article for Glamour about her eating disorder, sharing this message:

“Here’s the thing about sharing my life on social media: I have eyes on me 24/7. After sharing my story, they weren’t just anonymous eyes but eyes that knew this intimate detail about my life, that were watching me and my body every single day. When you’re in recovery from an eating disorder, it’s so difficult to continue pushing through even when you have bad days where you just want to go back to your old habits. Sharing my story has helped keep me accountable. I want to be a role model, to be strong for all the people who look to me.”

READ NEXT: Why Did Eileen Davidson Leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?