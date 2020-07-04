Is Little Caesars Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Little Caesars is OPEN on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re looking to grab a $5 Hot-n-Ready pizza on your way to see some fireworks, you’re in luck. Little Caesars usually only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, although the pizza chain has reduced hours on certain holidays.

Although most Little Caesars locations will be open on Saturday, some stores may have limited (or even extended) hours depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead to be sure of the holiday hours before making a trip. Little Caesars is chain-operated, so the hours are typically left up to the discretion of the chain owner and may vary from store to store.

Little Caesars is usually open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and later on weekends. You can look up your local Little Caesars’ store hours by clicking here. The chain also offers delivery services and a “pizza portal,” where you can pay online and have no-contact pickup at the store. Keep reading for a rundown of Little Caesars’ holiday hours below:

Little Caesars is Open on Most Major Federal Holidays, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

Heavy recently reached out to Little Caesars about the pizza restaurant’s holiday schedule, and a representative also recommended that customers call their local area store to be sure of the holiday hours for that specific chain.

“Please contact your local store and ask to speak with the manager. You may find store locations and phone numbers by visiting our website,” the representative told Heavy.

Little Caesars usually only closes for two holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although the restaurant usually has limited hours on Easter. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Holiday Shopping Hours adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

The Pizza Chain Offers Contactless Delivery During COVID-19

Just like Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, Little Caesars has updated their safety practices and standards during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to accommodate customers who are worried about catching the virus. The pizza chain now offers contactless delivery (for the locations where delivery is available), no-contact, curbside pickup and drive-thru options to customers who wish to order food but are worried about coming in contact with the service workers.