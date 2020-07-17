Love After Lockup Season 3 Cast Spoilers & New Couples

Love After Lockup, WE tv’s hit reality series, returns with an all-new season on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The popular reality show follows inmates who found love while incarcerated and documents the couples as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison.

Season 3 will feature seven new couples in total, although one pair won’t be introduced until a little bit later in the season, according to Parade. The Season 3 cast includes the following: Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, and Shavel and Quaylon, while Heather and Dylan will reportedly join the cast sometime down the road.

The WE tv description of the series reads, “The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, Love After Lockup doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey.”

Here’s what we know about each of the couples featured on Season 3 of Love After Lockup, courtesy of WE tv’s press release on the new season:

Jessica & Maurice

Meet Jessica & Maurice 🔍 Love After LockupIt was love at first sight when Jessica connected with Maurice on Plenty of Fish. Despite being separated by prison walls, the love has remained strong for more than four years. Will their families support this relationship? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Jessica was head-over-heels crazy about Maurice from the moment she laid eyes on him. After finding his profile on “Plenty of Fish,” the reality stars had an immediate connection, despite Maurice’s incarceration for first-degree burglary. The two married in prison and are hoping to have a real wedding when Maurice is released, although her family doesn’t approve.

Jessica and Maurice’s official WE tv bio states, “Jessica was immediately smitten when she stumbled upon Maurice’s profile on ‘Plenty of Fish,’ only to realize later that he was in prison. After three short months of dating, Maurice, serving time for first degree burglary, got down on one knee, ring-less, and proposed to Jessica; who immediately said yes and proceeded to buy her own ring for two dollars. The couple tied the knot in a prison wedding shortly after their engagement and hopes to have a big Vegas wedding following Maurice’s release…but will Jessica’s family accept this new union?”

Shawn & Destinie

Meet Shawn & Destinie 👋 Love After LockupShawn is certain he’s met the woman of his dreams in Destinie! However, questions of catfishing and fraud leave him wondering if she’s the real deal. Can their romance survive outside of prison walls? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-10T14:27:21Z

Shawn met Destinie online, and although there were sparks from the moment they connected, Shawn has never seen his prison beau in person. Destinie claimed she had gained weight over the years, which is why she didn’t want Shawn to visit her in jail. Despite their strong connection and the $35,000 Shawn invested in his relationship with Destinie, he is beginning to worry that his girlfriend will bail the moment she is released from prison and has what she wants from him.

Their WE tv bio reads, “After striking up an immediate connection online, Shawn and Destinie now talk twice a day – but there’s one big catch: the couple has never met in person. How will the mother of Shawn’s six children react when he reveals the new love of his life, an ex-con, is moving in?”

John & Kristianna

Meet John & Kristianna 📖 Love After LockupJohn had been unlucky in love until he met Kristianna on a prison dating website. With her release on the horizon, he’s planning to pop the question and settle down with the love of his life. But, is it true love or just a con? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Much like the rest of his Season 3 costars, John met Kristianna online. The two had an immediate connection and quickly fell in love, and even though they’ve only been dating for three months, John is ready to propose to and marry Kristianna the day she is released from prison, although she is unaware of his intentions. John is setting up a wedding chapel in the back of his truck and hopes to marry his girlfriend before he drives her to a halfway house three hours away, but will she say yes?

Their WE tv description reads, “John and Kristianna struck up a relationship online and fell head over heels for each other after just three months. Unbeknownst to Kristianna, John is planning for a wedding ceremony on the very day of her release. Will John move too fast for his newly released love?”

Scott & Lindsey

Meet Scott & Lindsey 👀 Love After LockupScott found success in his career as an entrepreneur, but his love life was lacking. That is, until he met Lindsey! After connecting on a prison dating website, the pair hit it off and are now ready to take the next step. Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Scott met his girlfriend Lindsey online, and although the two have yet to meet in person, both reality stars are deeply in love with the other and believe they are meant to be together. Scott upended his life in New York and moved to Mississippi to be with Lindsey, who he plans to marry when she is released from prison. Like Shawn, he’s been supporting Lindsey financially and is in the process of renovating a house for Lindsey and her daughter, where he hopes to live happily as a family of three.

Scott and Lindsey’s bio states, “51-year-old entrepreneur Scott uprooted his New York life for 27-year-old Mississippi belle, Lindsey, who landed in jail for possession of drugs and a firearm. Though they’ve never met in person, Scott has been supporting the former cheerleader and honor student throughout their relationship; and plans to move Lindsey and her daughter into the dream home he is renovating to her specifications.”

Tyrice & Chanda

Love After Lockup 🚨🔥 Sneak Peek!Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-01T14:31:27Z

Tyrice, 49, met Chanda, 28, through a prison pen-pal site, and despite the age difference, the two quickly fell in love. Although Tyrice is head-over-heels crazy about his younger girlfriend, his three adult children are worried that Chanda is using their father and they don’t trust her intentions. Will Tyrice’s family come in between his relationship with Chanda or will they live happily ever after when she’s released from prison?

Their bio reads, “Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50, found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for prison pen pals. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? His three grown children are happy he’s found a mate, but they do not trust her one bit.”

Shavel & Quaylon

Meet Shavel & Quaylon 🤔 Love After LockupShavel made a love connection with Quaylon after being introduced through a friend. Two years later, he’s ready to be released from prison and start a new life with his soulmate. Is this couple built to last? Love After Lockup returns July 17 at 9/8c. #LoveAfterLockup Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con? 2020-07-07T23:12:34Z

Quaylon met Shavel after reaching out for support during his lengthy prison sentence. The two had an immediate connection and were together for several years before they started making plans to be together in Kansas City following his release. However, Quaylon’s family expects the reality star to move back to Texas when he gets out of prison, something Shavel is unaware of. On top of issues with their living situation, Shavel’s family don’t believe Quaylon is ready to take on the responsibilities of being a father, so the reality couple has a lot to work out this season.

Shavel and Quaylon’s WE tv description reads, “Incarcerated for over a decade, Quaylon met Shavel seeking companionship during his lengthy sentence. After months of calls, visits and letters, their friendship quickly turned into something more. After two years together, Shavel is looking forward to the release of the love of her life and starting a life with her 5-year-old daughter in Kansas City. What she doesn’t know is Quaylon’s family expects him to return to Texas upon his release.”

There is little known about the seventh and final couple – Heather and Dylan – at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known about the reality couple and their journey to find love.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of Love After Lockup Online

